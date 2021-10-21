With the approval of the direction, Rogério Ceni uses Pablo and aims to recover the attacker in São Paulo | São Paulo

Before São Paulo played the derby against Corinthians, coach Rogério Ceni asked the board if there was any guidance not to call forward Pablo, whose contract would automatically be extended until the end of 2023 if he entered the field once more.

Ceni heard from the bosses that there was no determination in this regard and received approval to place him or not in the games.

The coach has Pablo in his project for the Tricolor. He believes he can help the center forward to regain his best football. Faced with the “yes” of the direction, he launched the shirt 9 to replace Calleri, who scored the winning goal 1-0 and, later, left the derby with an edema in his right thigh.

Pablo had not played in the last four games under Hernán Crespo. Therefore, Ceni wanted to know if there was an orientation or if it was an option for the Argentine.

If, on the one hand, the former goalkeeper was allowed to play Pablo, on the other hand, he endorsed Milton Cruz’s move from CT de Cotia to Barra Funda. Shortly after being hired, President Julio Casares and coordinator Muricy Ramalho asked if Milton’s daily presence would cause any discomfort.

Rogério said no, but he wasn’t the one who asked for the addition of the professional who, until then, worked on the transition of players between the base and the main team.

He and Milton Cruz had a great relationship during their times as goalkeeper and assistant coach, when they lived together for 21 years, between 1995 and 2015. Ceni’s technical committee is formed by assistants Charles Hembert and Nelson Simões and physical trainer Danilo Augusto. It is possible that he will receive some reinforcement in the future.

Speaking of reinforcements, Rogério has not yet talked to the board of directors about any player who may reach São Paulo from now on, and was informed about the delicate financial situation that the club is facing.

Due to the problem with debts, which exceed R$ 600 million, the club intends to sell some athletes in the next window to balance the finances. The boys revealed in the youth categories are the main targets in Europe.

Flywheel Luan, for example, received a survey from Porto, Portugal, in the mid-year window. The club wanted to know what their status was for a possible transfer in early 2022.

Ceni could still lose athletes like Rojas, Galeano and Benítez, who have contracts until the end of this year. The last two are on loan, and São Paulo intends to seek a new loan with Rubio Ñu, from Paraguay, and Independiente, from Argentina, respectively.