Without gasoline, a millionaire Porsche for traffic on Avenida de Ipatinga – Gerais

The businessman Anderson Franco (in a sweatshirt), was in trouble, with his Porsche Panamera without gasoline (photo: social media video playback)

With the price of gasoline at the time of death, it is natural that drivers, especially those who own popular and used cars, complain about the price of fuel. But this Tuesday (10/19) in Ipatinga, in the Rio Doce Region, while popular cars roared past with their engines roaring and their tanks full, on Avenida Selim Jos de Sales, in Bairro Cidade Nobre, a Porsche Panamera was stopped on one of the lanes, without gas.

The Porsche Panamera, valued at approximately R$700,000, belongs to businessman Anderson Franco, known in Ipatinga for building a palace in the style of the princes of Dubai, in the Village Nobre condominium. The construction of this palace has already been featured on news sites in the region, and motivated the jokes made by people about the misfortune of the businessman, who stopped with his car, without gas, on one of the main avenues in the city.

“Look, Anderson, even the little escort is making fun of you,” said a young man filming the Porsche Panamera without gas, and referring to the driver of a Ford Escort, who passed by laughing at the situation in which the businessman’s car was. Anderson Franco, dressed in a sports coat, businessman, smiling, took everything as a joke, in a very good mood.

The video made by the boy who made fun of the businessman was published on social networks and quickly went viral. The comments showed that the price of gasoline, which bothers popular car drivers so much, had let down a millionaire businessman, who has a 6,000 square meter palace, with a hangar and a heliport.

Anderson Franco and his employees, who used a rooster and hose to fuel the Porsche Panamera, laughed at the situation. And appear on the video having fun with the jokes. But the story had a happy ending. One of Anderson Franco’s employees drained the gasoline that was on the rooster, using a hose, and solved the problem of the boss, who after a few minutes, unlocked the traffic and left with his Porsche Panamera.