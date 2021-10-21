Woman raped on subway in Philadelphia, passengers film but don’t help

A woman was raped in a subway car in the US state of Philadelphia. The case took place on the 13th and shocked the authorities because of the public’s reaction: the passengers who witnessed the scene preferred to film the crime rather than call the police or intervene against the cruel case of sexual violence.

– Sexual harassment: young man expels bus abuser and complains: ‘Nobody helped me’

On Wednesday night, around 10 pm, a man named Fiston Ngoy, 35, began harassing and touching a woman on a South Eastern Philadelphia Train Authority train in southeastern Philadelphia. After the woman reacted, the man ripped off her clothes and started raping her in front of people.

Passengers did not react to try to intervene and took more than eight minutes to call the police. Ngoy was arrested in the act and the woman was taken to a hospital and later testified to the authorities.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrible act, and it could have been stopped sooner if a passenger called 911SEPTA spokesman John Golden said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

– Bus driver stops in front of the police station to help a woman who has been harassed

“We want people to know this, read the articles on the topic and see the case on television. And that society starts to help us to prevent crimes like this from happening“explained Andrew Busch, another SEPTA spokesperson to The New York Times.

The case reminds us of the episode “White Bear”, from the British series “Black Mirror”, in which a woman suffers constant violence and, instead of receiving help, is recorded by people on the street. What society is this that records barbarities but is unable to prevent them?

– Young man records sexual harassment on the bus and exposes the risk experienced by women

“The onus is on us as a society because we cannot always trust the police to prevent this type of crime. We have to rely on each other. When we hope that someone else will help, we are basically washing our hands and absolving ourselves of this responsibility that is collective.“, said the professor of criminology at the University of Miami, Alexis Piquero.

“We need to live in a world where people do the right thing when they witness abuse or rape“, he completed.