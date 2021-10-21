Worker with free access to justice does not pay fees

The provisions of the labor reform (Law 13,467/2017) that provide for the payment of court costs, legal fees and expert judgments to the losers of litigation beneficiaries of judicial gratuity constitute an impediment to access to justice for the poorest.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes presented an intermediate position, which was the winner of the judgment

Rosinei Coutinho/SCO/STF

With this understanding, the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court, by majority, declared this Wednesday (10/20) the unconstitutionality of the main section and paragraph 4 of article 790-B and paragraph 4 of article 791-A of the Consolidation of Laws of Work. The Court also declared the constitutionality of paragraph 2 of article 844. The provisions were inserted in the CLT by the labor reform (Law 13,467/2017). Minister Alexandre de Moraes was appointed editor of the judgment.

The caput of article 790-B establishes that “the responsibility for the payment of expert fees rests with the losing party in the claim object of the expertise, even if the beneficiary of free justice”. Paragraph 4 of the provision provides that the Federal Government will only bear such costs in the event that the beneficiary of free justice has not obtained in court credits capable of supporting the expense.

Paragraph 4 of article 791-A, on the other hand, reads as follows: “Once the beneficiary of free justice has expired, provided that he has not obtained in court, even in another case, credits capable of supporting the expense, the obligations arising from his loss of suit shall remain under a suspensive condition of enforceability and may only be executed if, in the two years following the final decision that certified them, the creditor demonstrates that the situation of insufficient resources that justified the granting of gratuity no longer exists, extinguishing, after this period, such obligations of the beneficiary”.

In turn, article 844, paragraph 2, which was validated by the STF, establishes that, in the absence of the claimant, even if he is a beneficiary of free justice, he will be sentenced to pay court costs, unless proven, within 15 days , that the absence occurred for a legally justifiable reason.

The ministers Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Carmen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli and Rosa Weber voted for the declaration of unconstitutionality of the devices.

Fachin opened the divergence to the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso, in 2018. “It is necessary to re-establish the integrality of access to Justice, as provided for in the Constitution. It is very likely that these citizens do not meet the minimum conditions necessary to claim their rights before the Justice of the I work with the changes introduced,” he said, when voting for the full merits of the direct action of unconstitutionality by the Attorney General’s Office.

In this Wednesday’s session, Alexandre de Moraes presented an intermediate position, which would prevail, between Barroso’s and Fachin’s. The minister agreed with the divergence when declaring the unconstitutionality of the caput and paragraph 4 of article 790-B and paragraph 4 of article 791-A of the CLT. But he supported the rapporteur to validate paragraph 2 of article 844.

For Alexandre, it is neither reasonable nor proportional to impose the payment of expert fees and loss of suit by the beneficiary of free justice without proving that he is no longer insufficient.

According to the minister, understanding that the fact that someone is the winner of a process removes his/her hypo-sufficiency violates article 5, LXXIV, of the Federal Constitution. The provision determines that “the State will provide full and free legal assistance to those who prove insufficient resources”. Alexandre also mentioned that the legislation provides for situations in which the beneficiary of justice can be called upon to cover court costs at the end of the process, if he has resources.

“In the dramatic context of poverty in Brazil, not having access to justice to assert their rights does not seem to be a valid and constitutional limitation,” said Carmen Lúcia, who followed Alexandre de Moraes.

Also along these lines, Dias Toffoli said that, “in a country with high social inequality, it is essential that the Judiciary is present in order to bring access to justice for people who do not have it.”

Toffoli questioned the rise of the dollar and the fall of the Stock Exchange with news such as that the total expenditure on social benefits in 2022 should be around R$ 84 billion if the Auxílio Brasil is fixed at R$ 400 monthly, as suggested by the federal government . “What country do we want?”

And he highlighted the fundamental objectives of the Federative Republic of Brazil, listed in Article 3 of the Constitution: to build a free, fair and solidary society; ensure national development; eradicate poverty and marginalization and reduce social and regional inequalities; and promote the good of all, without prejudice of origin, race, sex, color, age and any other forms of discrimination.

Ricardo Lewandowski, who, along with Rosa Weber, followed Fachin for the full origin of the ADI, said that the Constitution does not allow the imposition of obstacles to access to justice in order to reduce the number of labor lawsuits or expenses with the Judiciary.

“If the number of lawsuits is high, this also reflects the high number of breaches of labor rights by employers. No one enters the Judiciary to seek rights that are known to be non-existent. And the legislation already has instruments to curb litigation in bad faith.”

In turn, Rosa Weber highlighted that the provisions of the labor reform restrict access to justice and generate socially undesirable results, such as disincentives for employees to fight for their rights, for the exclusive benefit of the economic interests of large employers, responsible for massive litigation in other sectors of the judiciary.

The minister also assessed that, in comparative terms, the Labor Court is more efficient than the Common Court. So, the argument that the assignment of burdens to workers aims to reduce the number of shares does not hold up.

constitutional restriction

Ministers Luís Roberto Barroso (rapporteur), Luiz Fux, Nunes Marques and Gilmar Mendes were partially defeated. They voted for the declaration of constitutionality of article 790-B, caput and paragraph 4, article 791-A, paragraph 4, and article 844, paragraph 2, of the CLT.

In his vote, presented in 2018, Barroso understood that the devices are a way to make workers think more responsibly before filing a lawsuit.

In this Wednesday’s session, the rapporteur argued that the provisions do not threaten access to justice. “There is no risk of denial of access to justice. What is expected is that the low-sufficient worker can file his lawsuit in the Labor Court without paying costs. If he loses the lawsuit, he pays nothing. Only if he, in another action, gain a volume of resources above the Social Security ceiling [R$ 6.433,57], will have to spend 30% of what he earned to pay the fees of the other party’s attorney and expertise.”

Barroso explained that, when judging a case, he analyzes who pays the bill. According to him, the court fee covers 10% of the cost of justice – the rest is borne by society, via taxes. In Brazil, said the rapporteur, 50% of the collection occurs via consumption taxes, which rich and poor pay the same percentage. “Since there are many more poor than rich in the country, whenever something is paid for by the Treasury, it is paid by the poor,” he declared.

“This choice of mine [de que o hipossuficiente pode pagar honorários periciais e de sucumbência ao ganhar mais do que o teto da Previdência Social] it was legitimate because some poor person is going to pay that bill. So it’s more legitimate that [quem pague] be the poor who will initiate the litigation,” said Barroso, stressing the importance of some degree of disincentive to litigation.

On Wednesday, Nunes Marques opined that there was no affront to due legal process and free justice. For him, the provisions of the labor reform aim to curb litigation in bad faith.

Gilmar Mendes expressed a similar view. “There is no restriction on access to justice. What is sought is a balance, bearing in mind everyone’s responsibility to fund the system.”

In a vote-visit presented on October 14, Luiz Fux pointed out that free justice is not an end in itself, but a means of ensuring access to justice. And such guarantee must be used in a reasonable manner, said the minister, criticizing reckless actions and measures to extend the duration of the processes, such as requests for expertise made without grounds and appeals without the risk of, in case of defeat, having to pay costs.

In Fux’s view, the labor reform, by demanding the payment of costs and fees for losing workers who lose the litigation, established responsible access to justice. With that, it generated a drop in labor lawsuits, increasing the efficiency of the Labor Court, declared the president of the Supreme Court.

According to data from the Superior Labor Court, between January and October 2019, 1.5 million new cases were opened. In the same period in 2017, the labor courts had 2.2 million lawsuits.

Protected worker

the columnist of ConJur Ricardo Calcini praised the decision. “This historic judgment handed down by the Federal Supreme Court will have a paradigmatic impact on new and future labor claims, promoting a veritable avalanche of new claims that were until then repressed by virtue of the payment of fees by the worker who was a beneficiary of free legal aid”.

As Calcini, the decision of the Supreme allows workers to ask back the amounts they intended for payment purposes to the lawyers of companies.

Click here to read Barroso’s vote menu

Click here to read Fachin’s vote

ADI 5,766