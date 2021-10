Individuals will be able to buy at least R$1,000 in company shares.| Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Eletrobras’ capitalization model, defined by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and approved on Tuesday (19) by the Council of the Investment Partnership Program (CPPI), allows workers to buy company shares through resources in the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS).

The minimum allowed investment will be R$200, and the ceiling will be up to R$6 billion. Individuals will be able to buy at least R$1,000 in company shares. The limit, in this case, will be R$ 5 thousand. The worker may also buy Eletrobras shares directly, that is, without using the FGTS.

Employees and retirees of the state-owned company will be able to buy up to 10% of the total shares offered by the company. “This is fair retribution to employees who contributed or who still contribute to the company’s growth,” the government said in a statement.

The model still needs to go through the approval of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which analyzes possible irregularities in the process. After that, the approval will also be approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and by the Eletrobras shareholders’ meeting.

The last step is the launch of the notice with the issuance of new common shares on the Stock Exchange (B3). The government hopes that the privatization of Eletrobras will generate a collection of R$ 100 billion for the public coffers.