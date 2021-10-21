Write it down in the diary! PUBG: New State has set date for global release

The game PUBG: New State had the date set for its global launch. Krafton’s new game will be available simultaneously in over 200 countries on November 11 this year. TudoCelular received the information – which was announced at an online event this week – firsthand. In addition to this officialization, other information was also defined for the title. Among them are plans for the game after availability, which include new content, global support and anti-cheating measures.

What game?

PUBG: New State was developed by PUBG Studio – the same person responsible for PUBG: Battlegrounds – for mobile devices. It will be available on Android and iOS operating systems in a total of 17 languages. The objective of this title is to bring the Battle Royale experience already known from the original game to mobile platforms. The developer promises realism and advanced technologies to contemporary cell phones.





Releases

16 Sep



Android

17 Aug

Main features

One of the developer’s intentions with this game is to set the standard for the Battle Royale format on mobile devices, with the aim of raising the limits of what was possible in graphics on this type of equipment, in addition to applying a shooting system at the same level found in the predecessor game for PC. Among the original resources available at New State, are weapon customization, drone shop and player recruitment system. The developer will release other exclusive details at a later date. Unique maps for release include the futuristic Troi and the classic Erange. There will still be regular updates with more content and gameplay improvements, as well as services focused on balance and fun. In addition, Krafton intends to ban any use of unauthorized software to prevent cheating, such as emulating or using keyboards and mice.

pre-registration success

In the middle of last September, it was announced that the pre-registration of PUBG: New State it would have passed the 40 million registration mark. Now, the game already has more than 50 million entries from interested parties. The reservation will be available until the official launch, through the game pages in the official Google Play stores and App Store. Access can be done via the links located on the card below the text. What are your expectations for the new game in the PUBG franchise? Comment with us!