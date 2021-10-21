Wrong? Mc Gui doesn’t understand voting power and saves his enemy from A Fazenda

Was there a bug? Instability is not just Instagram, my dears. MC Gui, last Tuesday night (10/19), surprised everyone by, as it seems, he was wrong in his final decision of the power of the red flame during the vote for this week’s A Fazenda 13 farm. . The pawn nullified the four votes of his biggest enemy in the game, Rico Melquiades, and sent Gui Araujo to the dreaded stool.

As soon as Adriane Galisteu made the decision, the MC said: “I didn’t know Gui was going to the countryside. I thought it was going to tie”. He chose to withdraw the votes of Dynho, Gui Araujo, Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo. On the other hand, Rico was very happy. More than surprised, he thanked his colleague in confinement and even said: “Good player”. “I came here to play, I didn’t come here to please others. I just didn’t read that Gui would go”, he replied. Dayane, a friend of Melquiades, also thanked him and said: “I just told him that, as he saved my friend today, he has just joined as one of my priorities”.

The conversations did not stop there. On this Wednesday morning (10/20), Rico and MC Gui exchanged glances, and the funkeiro snapped at the comedian: “You didn’t expect this one”. The northeastern, in turn, replied: “If I didn’t have a stall and gained power, you’d leave me there, right?”. Bill responds by laughing: “It depends on the dynamics and I wasn’t going to take the power.” “Ia, you’re closer to Tiago”, he insists. “No, are you crazy? It was an arrangement. I went to the stall to try to save myself”, he explains. “And you think he would give it to who?” The pawn curls up and doesn’t respond.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.