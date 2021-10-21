Xbox Game Studios boss admits he doesn’t have exclusives as strong as Sony

Matt Booty says Xbox hopes to compete head-to-head with Sony in the future

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty in an interview with Kinda funny admitted that the Xbox doesn’t have exclusives as strong as Sony. Booty acknowledges Sony’s effort, and says Xbox hopes to compete head-to-head with the company in the future.

The head of Xbox Game Studios too reaffirmed Phil Spencer’s intention to continue to acquire new studios to strengthen Microsoft’s exclusive portfolio. During the interview, Matt congratulates Sony for the work they’ve been doing in creating benchmark experiences in the gaming world.

Hats off to Sony, their studio system, and the leaders they own. It’s fantastic. You can’t argue against the quality of the games they deliver and the ones they’re working on right now. I believe there are certain types of games that become reference, that generate anticipation. Become central for the moment. I believe these types of games are important. And it’s certainly a place where we’re not ahead. It’s not like we’re having a 1:1 with Sony – Matt Booty

The head of the Xbox studios, however, says he doesn’t seek to create games that are “Xbox’s Uncharted” or “Xbox’s Horizon: Zero Dawn.” According to him, this would not benefit anyone. What he seeks in catching up with Sony is to offer gamers landmark games that become central to the gaming universe.



While Sony has just revealed that God of War has sold 19.5 million copies and will finally make it to PC. Microsoft has been gradually strengthening its 23 in-house studios, plus services like Game Pass to achieve the team’s wishes. At the end of the year we will have the long-awaited releases of Forza and Halo Infinite, which may well mark the beginning of the equals competition, in terms of weight exclusives, between Xbox and Sony.

So far, evidence seems to point to a generation of exclusive Xbox consoles that will, in fact, compete with Sony.

Source: Gamespot, Kinda Funny