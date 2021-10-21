Xbox wants games like blockbusters PlayStation • Eurogamer.pt

Xbox doesn’t hide the desire to develop games at the level of PlayStation blockbusters to present them to their players.

Matt Booty, president of Xbox Game Studios, spoke with Kinda Funny Games and acknowledged that to get as diverse a catalog as possible, they’re going to need the kind of games that PlayStation develops. The Xbox Game Pass lets you showcase all sorts of experiences, from Grounded to Halo, but they’re going to need more styles.

“First of all, just to mention, congratulations to Sony and their system of studios and leaders that are out there, it’s fantastic,” said Booty. “You can’t stand up to the quality and craftsmanship of the games they’ve delivered, they’re working on now and the things we’ve seen, so I respect them.”

“I think there is a certain kind of game that generates anticipation and becomes a big moment, it’s a game that fits the intersection that everyone can play and it’s also a big world that you feel you can live in and I think that kind of games are important.”

“And certainly, it’s been a space that we’re not ahead of, we haven’t had the sort of confrontation with Sony there. I don’t necessarily want to get into ‘What’s our Uncharted? What’s our Horizon Zero Dawn? What’s ours? this? Our that? I don’t think it does anyone any good.”

“But you said at a good point, what do I get out of it, what are these games that have universal themes, that have a big world in which people want to get lost, that have very well-made characters and really great production values? That’s exactly what let’s chase.”

Booty also recalled the words of Phil Spencer who yesterday confirmed that they will buy more studios and continue to expand Microsoft’s catalogue.