Young man is expelled from NY subway when he asks police to wear a mask; watch

Protection is mandatory on site

Young was dragged out of the station

Case caught the attention of the city mayor

After asking two police officers to place the mask inside a New York subway station, 27-year-old Andrew Gilbert was expelled from the scene. The moment was recorded by another passenger who was on the platform at 8th Street Station on Tuesday (19), Victoria Hall.

Gilbert tells that he was on his way to work and that the case occurred around 8:45 am, when he noticed that the two police officers, a man and a woman, were not using the mandatory protection in that space.

On the New York subway, passengers caught without a mask may have to pay a fine of US$50, which is equivalent to approximately R$280.

On the first attempt, the unmasked group ignored Gilbert’s request. When he insisted, reminding him that use is mandatory, a police officer responded by stating that he did not understand what he was saying.

Gilbert did not come out, and a policewoman said he was disturbing, grabbed him and proceeded to push him towards an emergency exit door, accompanied by his colleague. She unlocked the door and Gilbert was forced out of the subway.

The young man asked for the agents’ badge numbers to file a formal complaint, but he continued to receive verbal warnings.

The case came to the attention of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced that police and firefighters will also be required to take vaccines against covid-19, along with other categories of city officials. Vaccination was already mandatory for teachers and health professionals.

“The obligation will go into effect on November 1 for all the city’s workforce, including the police, firefighters and street sweepers,” who will have to present a vaccination certificate to continue working, according to a statement released by the County.