Young man is expelled from the New York subway when he asks police to put on masks; watch VIDEO | World

Andrew Gilbert, 27, was kicked out of a New York subway station by two police officers after asking them to put on masks. The situation was recorded by another passenger who was on the platform at 8th Street Station on Tuesday (19), Victoria Hall (watch above).

According to Gilbert, he was on his way to work, and passed by that station, in the neighborhood of Greenwich Village, around 8:45 am, when he saw the two policemen, a man and a woman, without the protection – mandatory in the place.

Passengers caught without masks in the subway are subject to a fine of US$50 (about R$280).

He then approached the two and asked them to put on the masks, but they initially ignored him. Gilbert insisted, claiming that use is mandatory, and the policeman even said that he could not understand what he was talking about.

As the young man did not leave, the police officer said he was disturbing, grabbed him and proceeded to push him towards an emergency exit door, while his colleague accompanied him. She unlocked the door and Gilbert was forced out of the room.

Still trying to dialogue, he asked for the officers’ badge numbers so he could make a formal complaint, but he continued to receive verbal warnings behind the bars.

New York police said the case is being considered in an internal investigation.

On Wednesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that police and firefighters will also be required to take Covid-19 vaccines, in addition to other categories of city officials. The measure was already valid for teachers and health professionals.