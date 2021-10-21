Your Xbox doesn’t want to update? Check out tips on how to solve the problem

Your Xbox doesn’t want to update? Calm down, we have the solution!

come on you are going ‘cool’ play XBOX and out of nowhere is faced with an update of software, so far so good, right? But what if your XBOX have trouble updating? Well, then the subject changes…

In another new article, we at Xbox Central have listed some possible solutions that can help your Xbox that doesn’t want to update! Ah, this tip is so valuable for the Xbox one as for the new ones Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, beauty?

Restart the Console

This may even be a silly solution, but if reset your Xbox update issue can be resolved, and you can return to play with peace of mind. To restart it, just press and hold the button [Ligar] from your Console until it turns off, or press and hold the button [Home] on your control and select the reboot option.

Check your network connection

This may be another silly solution, but sometimes your internet may be experiencing some kind of instability or even being unavailable, causing the console to be unable to download updates from Microsoft’s servers.

Free up storage space on the console

Is it full there? This is a quick fix, and as soon as you try to update the console the system will let you know. To get past this error, you just need to delete some game to make enough space.

Did you bump into the “Something went wrong” screen?

Okay, did you bump into the screen “something went wrong”? So let’s help you get out of this! Try to restart it with the very option that Xbox gives you. Did not work? Good, unplug the console and wait thirty seconds, and after that time, plug it back in and plug it in again, and that’s it! Your console will already be updating.

Format your console to factory default

Okay, this might be one of the most extreme measures and it won’t make many users happy, but it’s an option. On the “something went wrong” screen itself, the Xbox will give you an option to reset to factory default, you just select the option and follow all the steps that the console will instruct you.

BUT ATTENTION: You will lose all games installed on the console, as well as all accounts, however progress and subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will not be lost as they are saved in the cloud.

Try an offline update

This is the “last chance” before something more is done “hardcore“. This is a little “more complicated” way, check it out:

Updating offline the Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital and Xbox Series X|S

Step number one: format a pendrive to NTFS standard (click here and see how to do this);

Step number two: connect the pendrive to your PC and download the console operating system by clicking here;

Step number three: extract the .zip file and place the file “ $SystemUpdate ” on the pendrive;

” on the pendrive; Step number four: plug your pendrive into the console;

Step number five: unplug your console for thirty seconds and plug it in again;

Step number six: when powering on, press and hold the “Pair”, “Eject” and “Power On” button on your console (on Xbox One S All-Digital and Xbox Series S just hold the “Pair” and “Power On” button);

Step number seven: hold down the “Pair” and “Eject” button after turning on the console and wait to hear the startup sound twice;

Step number eight: with the pendrive connected, click on the offline system update option and follow the steps.

Updating the original Xbox One (the famous “tape player”)

The original Xbox One is a little more “difficult” to make, so we made a special session for it.

Step number one: first, you need to check your console version. For this, go to Profile and system > settings > System > Console Information. When checking, you should see if your console is up to date with any version below:

If your console has any update above, just follow the steps below (if yours does not, another tutorial will be available below);

Step number two: connect the pendrive to your PC and download the Xbox One OS by clicking here;

Step number three: extract the .zip file and place the file “ $SystemUpdate ” on the pendrive;

” on the pendrive; Step number four: plug your pendrive into the console;

Step number five: unplug your console for thirty seconds and plug it in again;

Step number six: when powering on, press and hold the “Pair”, “Eject” and “On” button on your console;

Step number seven: hold down the “Pair” and “Eject” button after turning on the console and wait to hear the startup sound twice;

Step number eight: with the pendrive connected, click on the offline system update option and follow the steps.

Updating original Xbox One out of update list

Step number one: download the OSU3 file if your console is on version 6.2.9781.0 or download the OSU2 file if your console is on another version;

or download the OSU2 file if your console is on another version; Step number two: extract the .zip file and place the file “ $SystemUpdate ” on the pendrive;

” on the pendrive; Step number three: plug your pendrive into the console;

Step number four: unplug your console for thirty seconds and plug it in again;

Step number five: when powering on, press and hold the “Pair”, “Eject” and “Power On” button on your console;

Step number six: hold down the “Pair” and “Eject” button after turning on the console and wait to hear the startup sound twice;

Step number seven: with the pendrive connected, click on the offline system update option and follow the steps.

After finishing this, the first update will be completed, now you will do the second update.

For the second update, you will use the OSU1 file and follow the next steps.

Step number one: connect the USB flash drive to your PC and download the Xbox One OSU1 OS by clicking here;

Step number two: extract the .zip file and place the file “ $SystemUpdate ” on the pendrive;

” on the pendrive; Step number three: plug your pendrive into the console;

Step number four: unplug your console for thirty seconds and plug it in again;

Step number five: when powering on, press and hold the “Pair”, “Eject” and “Power On” button on your console (on Xbox One S All-Digital and Xbox Series S just hold the “Pair” and “Power On” button);

Step number six: hold down the “Pair” and “Eject” button after turning on the console and wait to hear the startup sound twice;

Step number seven: with the pendrive connected, click on the offline system update option and follow the steps.

None of the options worked

If none of the options worked, you should forward your console to make a maintenance by Microsoft (if your console is under warranty) or by some reliable technical assistance.

And that’s it! With these solutions, your Xbox can now update again normally!

