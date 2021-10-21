Zambelli asks PGE to investigate and revoke the registration of PT – Prisma

Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) requested, on Wednesday (20), the Electoral Attorney General (PGE) to investigate the receipt of illegal financial resources of foreign origin by the Workers’ Party (PT) for the benefit of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In the document, it requires the caption to be revoked.

The denunciation of the party’s receipt of funds was disclosed this week by the Spanish website Okdiario. According to the publication, the former head of the Venezuelan Secret Service, General Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “El Pollo Carvajal”, sent a seven-page letter to Judge Manuel García-Castellón in which he reports details of a left party financing scheme in Latin America and Europe by the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

Among the beneficiaries of the scheme would be former president Lula, in Brazil; Néstor Kirchner, in Argentina; Evo Morales, in Bolivia; Fernando Lugo, in Paraguay; Ollanta Humala, in Peru; Zelaya, in Honduras; Gustavo Petro, in Colombia; Five Star Movement, in Italy; and the Podemos party in Spain.

According to Zambelli, the complaint represents “serious implications for national sovereignty” and, if confirmed, defends that the PT registration be revoked, based on article 28 of Law 9,096/1995 – which determines the cancellation of civil registration and the statute of Party for “having received or being receiving financial resources of foreign origin; to be subordinate to a foreign entity or government”.

The PT manifested itself through a note:

“Ms. Carla Zambelli’s file to the Deputy Electoral Attorney General contains generic, unfounded, lying and slanderous accusations. Lies similar to these have already been analyzed and dismissed by the Superior Electoral Court in at least 12 requests for cancellation of the registration of political party also presented without any evidence and legal grounds.

The Workers’ Party will adopt the appropriate legal measures against Ms. Carla Zambelli on account of the slanderous accusations. And it will also adopt the appropriate measures against anyone who spreads, in the media, calumnies against the party and its leaders, whatever the sources of false news.

Making accusations without evidence has been an appeal of Jair Bolsonaro and his allies, inside and outside Brazil, to try to divert attention from the disaster his government has caused in the country, from hunger, poverty, unemployment and crimes denounced by the CPI of Covid . Illegal and criminal is the government of Bolsonaro.”