Zara created a code to ‘alert’ blacks entering a store in Ceará, says police

The general delegate of the Civil Police of Ceará, Sérgio Pereira dos Santos, said on Tuesday (19) that the Zara store used a “discrimination code” to give differentiated treatment to people outside the desired customer profile. The case was explained at a press conference after the conclusion of an investigation investigating the crime of racism against a black delegate in a Zara store in Shopping Iguatemi in Fortaleza.

The delegate said at the press conference that a former employee of the store explained how the procedure worked. When you identified someone “non-standard” entering, the sound system would say the phrase “Zara zerou”. “This was a command that was given to all store employees or at least some thereafter to begin to observe that person no longer as a consumer, but as a potential suspect who needed to be kept under surveillance by the store,” explained the delegate.

The people that the system alerted were black or wore “simple clothes”, says the delegate. “From the activation of the Zara zero code, the person would no longer be treated as a customer, but as someone harmful to the store’s service and therefore would have to be closely monitored by employees or even removed from the place in a discreet manner . The main target was ‘badly dressed’ people, according to their standard, or black people”, he says. For him, the evidence gathered shows that Zara had “a racist, prejudiced and discriminatory service policy”.

The case with the delegate was on September 14th. The Civil Police indicted the manager of Zara, Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio, 32, for racism. The crime of racism can lead to 1 to 3 years imprisonment and a fine for the suspected employee. The store could also face a civil penalty.

In a statement, Zara said yesterday that the delegate’s approach was not motivated by racial issues, but following health protocols. He also said that he does not tolerate racial discrimination.

indicted manager

Delegate Ana Paula Barroso was treated differently from other customers who entered the store without a mask, even without eating, police say.

Security camera footage shows this, police say. “In the images, it is possible to see when the victim is expelled from the place, when minutes before, the same employee attended a client who, even not consuming any food, did not use the mask correctly. The scene was observed in other situations where others customers were also not removed from the store or approached to use the mask correctly.”

Eight witnesses were heard, in addition to the victim and the suspect. A 27-year-old black woman who reported a similar situation on social media is among those who testified.

Read Zara’s note on the case:

Zara Brasil, which did not have access to the police report until it was released in the media, wants to say that it will collaborate with the authorities to clarify that the store’s performance during the Covid-19 pandemic is based on the application of protection protocols to the health, since the government decree in force establishes the mandatory use of masks in public environments. Any other interpretation not only departs from reality but also does not reflect company policy. Zara Brasil has more than 1800 people of different races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture. Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent values ​​and inseparable from the corporate culture. Zara rejects any form of racism, which must be tackled with the utmost seriousness in all aspects.