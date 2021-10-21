Zara store that barred black delegate uses code for ‘suspicious’ customers – National

Delegate Ana Paula Barroso, who denounced the store for racism after it was barred (photo: PCCE/Disclosure) the store manager



Zara from Fortaleza



, in Cear, was indicted by the Civil Police this Tuesday (10/19) for the crime of



racism



. The investigation took place after a delegate from



black police



was barred when trying to enter the unit on September 14th. PCCE presented details of the work at a press conference this Tuesday.

The delegate was having an ice cream when she went into the store. According to the establishment, this was the reason why she was prevented from entering the unit due to COVID-19 protocols. However, minutes earlier, another person entered the store without wearing the mask correctly, was seen by the same employee, and was not prevented from entering the unit, nor was she required to wear protective equipment correctly.

In addition, the general delegate of the Civil Police of Cear, Srgio Pereira dos Santos, said that the store used a code to inform employees when a suspect entered the establishment. Over the loudspeaker, “Zara zerou” was said when black people in plain dress entered the store. The information was given, in testimony, by a former Zara employee.

“This was a command that was given so that all store employees, or at least some thereafter, would begin to observe that person no longer as a consumer, but as a potential suspect who needed to be kept under the supervision of the store,” says Srgio Pereira.

The delegates of the Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM) of Fortaleza, who lead the investigation, concluded that there was



and racism



After analyzing the store’s internal security footage and based on the testimony of eight witnesses, in addition to the victim and suspect.

The crime of racism can lead to a prison term of one to three years and a fine. Now, the process will be forwarded to the Public Ministry. In a statement, Zara said that it does not tolerate any type of discrimination.

Zara Brasil, which did not have access to the police authority’s report until it was published in the media, wants to say that it will collaborate with the authorities to clarify that the store’s activities during the Covid-19 pandemic are based on the application of health protection protocols , since the government decree in force establishes the mandatory use of masks in public environments. Any other interpretation not only departs from reality but also does not reflect company policy. Zara Brasil has more than 1800 people of different races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture. Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent and inseparable values ​​of the corporate culture. Zara rejects any form of racism, which must be fought with the utmost seriousness in all aspects.

