Zé Rafael scores from a free kick, Palmeiras beats Ceará for Brasileirão and breaks a long taboo

In a delayed match of the 19th round of Brasileirão, Palmeiras beat Ceará by 2-1 at Arena Castelão. Zé Rafael and Deyverson did it for the visitors, and Cléber cashed. São Paulo have not won the Vozão in Fortaleza since 1997. In Brazilian Championships, this has not happened since 1973.

Birthday person of the day! Remember emblematic covers of LANCE!, which turns 24



With the result, Verdão reaches 46 points, surpasses Fortaleza and occupies the 3rd place in the table. This is Vozão’s fifth consecutive game without a win, which is in 14th place.

On Saturday (23), at 5:30 pm, Tiago Nunes’ team will go to Alfredo Jaconi to face Juventude. On Monday (25), Abel Ferreira’s commandees receive Sport, at Allianz Parque, at 9:30 pm.

GOOD START OF VOICE



The match started busy at Castelão. At 3 minutes, Lima crossed from left to right. Fernando Sobral took the first shot, and the ball hit the net from the outside.

Near the half of the first half, Ceará balanced the ball possession and started to circle Weverton’s area. On the alviverde side, Ron was the most active player on the team, on the right side.

At 25, Marlon received it at the entrance to the area and made a good move with Gabriel Santos, but the attacker pierced the shot. In the next move Piquerez complained of a penalty after a collision inside the area.

WEVERTON SAVES THE GREEN



Vozão grew in the match and, in a rehearsed foul play, came close to opening the score. At 36, Kelvyn played for Lima, who fixed it for Erick. The 97 shirt hit the corner, and Weverton avoided the goal.

Four minutes later, Weverton made another great save. Sobral advanced on the right and crossed to the entrance to the area. Vina took it hard, and the goalkeeper of Verdão showed reflex and sent it to corner.

NECK BY ZÉ RAFAEL



Palmeiras couldn’t bother the home team, but in the dead ball, the São Paulo team opened the scoring in the last move of the first half. Luiz Otávio stopped the attack with his hand and the referee signaled a foul. Close to the area, Zé Rafael kicked over the barrier, and opened the scoring at Castelão.

LUIZ ADRIANO ALMOST AMAZES BAD PHASE



After the break, Ceará returned with the same offensive momentum, and Palmeiras continued betting on a low mark and counterattacks. Lima tried two shots from outside the area, which went close to the goal in the opening minutes.

And in the speed play with Ron, Verdão extended their advantage. Shirt 7 advanced on the right, cut the marking and played for Luiz Adriano. The shirt 10 displaced Richard, but the flag was offside, which was analyzed by the VAR.

ABEL CHANGES, AND PALM TREES EXPANDS

Vozão continued in search of a draw, and Gabriel Lacerda, at 17, tested firm for a new defense by Weverton. However, the offside flag was already raised in the bid.

Despite the chances, it was Alviverde who got the goal in the second half. In his first touch of the ball, Gustavo Scarpa received it on the left and crossed low to Deyverson. The striker, who had entered Luiz Adriano’s vacancy, swung into the net.

CLÉBER LEAVES THE THRILLING END

Even with two goals down, the home team didn’t slow down, but they were out of luck. In a corner kick taken by Jorginho, the ball passed by everyone.

At 43 however, after a hesitation by Piquerez, Ceará regained the ball in attack. Jorginho rolled to Cléber. The striker spun up the mark, kicked into the corner, and dropped the score. Even with the goal, the home team could not draw, and left Castelão defeated by Palmeiras, who had a goal by Gabriel Veron disallowed at the end of the match.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 1 X 2 PALM TREES

​Date: October 20, 2021, Wednesday;

Schedule: 19h (Brasilia time);

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro-GO

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence-GO and Hugo Sávio Xavier Correa-GO

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes-SC, Éder Alexandre-SC and Márcio Eustáquio Sousa Santiago-MG

Public/income: Not disclosed

Yellow cards: Igor, Vina, Erick and Luiz Otávio (CEA); Joe Rafael, Weverton (PAL)

Red cards: –

Goals: Zé Rafael (48’/1ºT) (0-1); Deyverson (26’/2ºT) (0-2) and Cléber (43’/2ºT) (1-2)

CEARÁ: Richard; Igor, Luiz Otavio, Gabriel Lacerda and Kelvyn; Marlon (Cléber, 18/2ºT), Fernando Sobral (Fabinho, 39/2ºT) and Vina (Jorginho, 33/2ºT); Lima (Mendoza, 33/2ºT), Erick and Gabriel Santos (Jael, 39/2ºT). Technician: James Nunes

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo Barbosa, 39/2ºT), Raphael Veiga (Gustavo Scarpa, 25/2ºT) and Dudu (Gabriel Veron, 39/2ºT); Rony (Breno Lopes, 20/2ºT) and Luiz Adriano (Deyverson, 20/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.