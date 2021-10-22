128GB MicroSD: 6 options so you never run out of space on your phone again | Which one to buy?

128GB microSD cards tend to be ideal for expanding your phone’s internal memory and not running out of space on your smartphone. They can also be used in other compatible devices like notebooks and even consoles. The capacity should be enough for users who store a lot of photos, apps and games not to receive messages that the storage is full. Brands such as SanDisk, Kingston, Samsung offer models for prices ranging between R$ 97 and R$ 197.

The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC, for example, promises transfer speeds of up to 80 MB/s (megabytes per second) for around R$ 105. The Samsung Evo Plus, on the other hand, is water resistant and can be purchased for prices starting from R$ 131. Check out six 128GB memory cards below so you’ll never run out of space on your phone again.

Netac Extreme Pro is an entry-level microSD card that promises good performance. The model is IPX7 certified, which guarantees water resistance. It sells for prices starting at R$97 in a package that includes a USB adapter.

Promising read speeds of up to 100MB/sec, the V30-class card can be interesting for anyone who needs a high-performance card. The product should be ideal for users who intend to use the storage for recording videos in high resolution, for example.

The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC is a Class 10 SDXC model. This means that the device’s minimum write speed is 10 MB/sec. According to the manufacturer, the card delivers read rates of up to 80 MB/s. Consumers can purchase the product for around R$ 105.

In addition to expanding the smartphone’s memory, the card can also be used on the Nintendo Switch. It also has A1 technology, which promises to open applications faster.

Kingston Canvas Select Plus features SDHC technology and promises a premium experience when using it. According to the manufacturer, the card offers speeds of up to 100 MB/s, which should be indicated for those who want to store heavy files. It is possible to find the microSD by figures from R$ 129.

The model is sold with an SD card adapter, which ensures greater versatility and can speed up file transfer between portable devices and PC since the user inserts the card directly into each device.

More microSD cards to buy

Samsung’s Evo Plus is another microSD that features water resistance. According to the manufacturer, the card is still capable of delivering a read rate of up to 100MB/s and a write rate of up to 90MB/s, which should be enough even for heavier apps. The product is sold at prices starting at R$131.

The Evo Plus is a model suitable for cameras and devices that capture images in Full HD or even 4K, as it promises to meet the high speed demands of these equipment.

The HFUD128 card, from HP, is another class 10 model. It is capable of delivering transfer speeds with a minimum of 50 MB/s, reaching 104 MB/s. The model is also aimed at recording in high resolution, which makes it compatible with cameras, cell phones and other devices that demand more performance. This option is priced at around R$195.

The HFUD128 is sold with adapters for SD format and is also a card that promises to be robust. The manufacturer promises durability against magnetism, shock, extreme temperatures and humidity.

PNY also offers a class 10 U1 microSD card, which like some of its competitors, promises to deliver performance in the range of 100 MB/s read speed. Consumers who want to purchase the Elite model need to pay R$ 197.

It is another option that should meet those looking for a high-performance video card and, like other models, it is also sold with an SD format adapter. PNY Elite promises greater durability by offering resistance to magnetism and shock.

