1st pig-to-human kidney transplant successfully tested in the US

  • Michelle Roberts
  • BBC News Health Editor

surgery took a few hours

American surgeons claim to have successfully transplanted a kidney from a pig to a human, a feat that could help address the shortage of donor organs.

The recipient was brain dead, that is, with no prospect of recovery.

The kidney came from a pig that had been genetically engineered to prevent the organ from being recognized by the body as “foreign” and rejected.

The work has not yet been peer reviewed or published, but there are plans to do so.