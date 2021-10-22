1st pig-to-human kidney transplant successfully tested in the US

Michelle Roberts

American surgeons claim to have successfully transplanted a kidney from a pig to a human, a feat that could help address the shortage of donor organs.

The recipient was brain dead, that is, with no prospect of recovery.

The kidney came from a pig that had been genetically engineered to prevent the organ from being recognized by the body as “foreign” and rejected.

The work has not yet been peer reviewed or published, but there are plans to do so.

Scientists say it’s the most advanced experiment in the field so far.

Similar tests had been done on non-human primates, but not on people, until now.

Using pigs for transplants is not a new idea. Pig heart valves are already widely used in humans. Their organs are also similar in size to ours.

During the two-hour operation at New York University’s Langone Health Medical Center in the United States, surgeons connected the pig kidney to the blood vessels of the brain-dead recipient to see if it would function normally after transplantation or if it would be rejected.

Over the next nearly three days, they closely monitored the kidney, doing various checks and tests.

Dr. Robert Montgomery, head of the team, told the BBC’s World Tonight programme: “We looked at a kidney that basically functioned like a human kidney transplant, which seemed to be compatible in that it did all the things a normal human kidney would do.” .

“It worked normally and didn’t seem to be being rejected.”

The surgeons transplanted some of the pig’s thymus as well, along with the kidney. They think this organ can help prevent the human body from rejecting the kidney in the long run, eliminating any stray immune cells that could otherwise fight the pig’s tissue.

Montgomery, who coincidentally has a transplanted heart, says there is an urgent need to find more organs for people on waiting lists, though he acknowledges his work is controversial.

“The traditional paradigm that one has to die for another to live would no longer exist.”

“I certainly understand the concern and what I would say is that currently about 40% of patients awaiting a transplant die before receiving one.”

“We use pigs as a food source, we use pigs for medicinal purposes — for valves, for medicines. I don’t think it’s all that different.”

Montgomery said the research is still in its early stages and that more studies are needed, but added: “It gives us, I think, new certainty that it’s going to be okay if we take it to the clinics.”

The recipient’s family, who wanted to be an organ donor, authorized the surgery.

The use of genetically modified organs from swine for this type of use in research is approved by the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration, the US drug regulatory agency).

Montgomery said he believes that within a decade, other organs from pigs — heart, lung and liver — could be used in humans who need transplants.

Maryam Khosravi, a nephrologist who works for the NHS, the UK public health service, said: “Animal-to-human transplantation has been something we’ve been studying for decades and it’s really interesting to see this group take this step forward.”

On the ethical issue, she remarked, “Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should. I think the wider community needs to answer these questions.”

A spokesman for the NHS transplant sector said finding more human donors remains the priority for now: “There is still some way to go before transplants of this kind become an everyday reality.”

“As researchers and clinicians continue to do what they can to improve the survival of transplant patients, we still need everyone to make the decision about organ donation and inform their families about what they want to happen if it becomes a possibility.”