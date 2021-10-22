20-year-old man dies after choking in hot dog competition

Yahoo Originals

Luxury life and fake romance with Faustão’s son: 5 things you didn’t know about Jade Picon

News Summary At 20, Jade Picon is successful on social media with her lifestyle full of ostentation and travel. BBB20′ Jade Picon has been in evidence on social media in recent weeks after rumors of an affair with João Guilherme Silva, son of Faustão. The pair, along with Leo Picon, Jade’s brother, are on vacation in Europe and sported photos on a luxury yacht in Ibiza, Spain. Jade denied the affair with Faustão’s son, and stated that the trio is just having fun with other friends. This isn’t the first time Jade’s name has surfaced in rumors about an alleged affair with celebrities: recently, the digital influencer was named Neymar’s new girlfriend. Neither the player nor Jade commented on the matter, but Léo Picon laughed at the situation and made fun of the “fake news” involving his sister’s name. Before the rumors, Jade spent three years dating João Guilherme, Leonardo’s son. Also read: Sugar mama do TikTok gives her boyfriend an allowance of R$113,000; meet Virgínia Fonseca gives plastic of up to R$ 60 thousand as a gift to cousin Queen Elizabeth II refuses the title of “Velinha of the Year” at 95: “I don’t feel old” At just 20 years old, Jade already stands out on social networks for her style of life full of ostentation: the influencer loves to share on Instagram images of her luxurious travels through Europe and the United States, including tours of expensive restaurants and caviar dishes.

Even with a profile focused on working with social networks and interacting with the public, Jade decided to say no to an opportunity that would put her even more in evidence: participating in 'BBB20 ', which ended with Thelminha's victory. "It's very complicated for you to put your entire career at stake, you know? I feel like the BBB is a place where you either take a rocket and go to heaven, or take a toboggan and go to hell," she said at the time.