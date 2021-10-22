39 million received at least one installment

The Federal Government is about to complete the Emergency Aid payments for good. The program in question is currently serving something around 35 million people. But the total number of users who received at least a portion of the benefit is a little higher: 39 million.

This is the number of people who received at least a portion of Emergency Assistance between the months of April and October. This data only considers what happened in this year of 2021. In 2020, also according to the Federal Government, this number reached the 70 million mark.

Since the payments of Emergency Aid began last year, the trend has been a drop in the number of beneficiaries. Over the months, the program was focused on a specific portion of society. Many people who have been left by the way still complain about alleged injustices in the blocking of accounts.

As mentioned, at the beginning of payments in 2020, the program reached almost 70 million people. In September of that same year, when they started to pay the residual by half the amount, they cut the number of users to something around 48 million Brazilians.

After a three-month hiatus without payments, the Federal Government opted to resume transfers in April this year. Only this time, fewer individuals could take the money. They have resumed releases for about 39 million people. A few months later that level dropped and is now 35 million. All according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

Cancellations

Those who stayed until the end of the Emergency Aid payments had to live with fears of cancellations. It’s just that especially in this second year, they were happening with a certain frequency.

According to information from the Federal Government itself, Dataprev ended up being responsible for periodically analyzing the accounts of all users of Emergency Assistance. The aim was to clearly identify possible irregularities.

Thus, many people ended up getting stuck between one payment and another. It is estimated that between the months of April and October, something around 5 million people lost their Emergency Aid along the way.

Safety in Emergency Assistance

The objective of these analyzes by Dataprev was precisely to apply one more security process. In an interview, Minister João Roma said that despite the criticism, the fact is that this would have helped to prevent irregularities from happening.

Today, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, it is likely that this pace of analysis will also extend to the new Bolsa Família. The program, which should be renamed Auxílio Brasil, is scheduled to premiere next month.

But unlike Emergency Aid, which reached around 39 million people, the new Bolsa Família promises to be much more modest. According to information from the Federal Government itself, the new benefit should reach around 17 million citizens.