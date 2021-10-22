3R Petroleum Confirms Intent to Offer Shares; preview of Trisul, Caixa Seguridade approves dividends and more

The corporate news this Friday (22) highlights the offer of debentures and confirmation of follow-on of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3).

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) approved dividend payments in the amount of R$0.244 per share.

MRV (MRVE3) approved the 20th issue of debentures by the company, in the total amount of R$700 million, in two series.

Cesp (CESP6), in turn, created a special committee to negotiate corporate reorganization with Vtrm.

Still on the radar, the balance sheet season begins, with the release of Hypera (HYPE3) numbers after the market closes. Check out what to expect by clicking here.

Check out the highlights:

Eletrobras reported that, this Friday (22), Resolution 23/2021 of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) was published in the Federal Official Gazette, which establishes guidelines for defining the price of the power plant’s energy. Angra 3 Nuclear Thermoelectric.

The price of the electric energy produced by the Plant will be the result of studies by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), and will consider the economic and financial feasibility of the project within the term of the plant’s energy commercialization contract, as well as its financialability in market conditions.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) confirmed that it intends to carry out a subsequent share offering, with an amount still under study and with a launch date to be defined.

The funds will be used to pay for ongoing acquisitions and investments for asset development.

In addition, the company registered a request to offer debentures in the amount of R$1.6 billion, in up to three series, not convertible into shares.

According to a statement, the resources of the first series will be used for future payment or reimbursement of expenses for the implementation of the Project.

While the resources of the second and third series will be used for the early redemption of the second issue of debentures of SPE 3R Petroleum.

Security Box (CXSE3)

Dividends will be paid on November 16, 2021 and will be based on the shareholding position as of November 4 of this year.

The total amount is R$733,838,520.93 – equivalent to 90.0% of the adjusted net income for the period.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner (LREN3) announces that the EGM called for yesterday, at 1:00 pm, was not held due to lack of a minimum quorum

At the meeting, a proposal for a 10% bonus in the retailer’s shares would be examined.

According to Lojas Renner, the EGM will be held on second call on November 4, at 1:00 pm, in virtual format.

Electromedia (ELMD3)

Eletromídia (ELMD3) announced this Friday (22) the purchase of 100% of MOOHB shares for R$ 40 million.

The operation was carried out through Elemidia Consultoria e Serviços de Marketing, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

MOOHB is the company that holds, on an exclusive basis, the concession contract for the installation and maintenance of bus shelters in the city of Campinas, and may, in return, explore media in such shelters.

Based on the concession contract, MOOHB currently has 605 advertising faces spread across the city of Campinas, impacting around 500 thousand people daily.

Over the next two years, Eletromídia estimates the installation of 160 additional panels, 100% of them digital, expanding the reach and impact of the advertising campaigns carried out by the company in the city of Campinas and region.

According to a statement, the acquisition of MOOHB reinforces Eletromidia’s strategic expansion in the street vertical, inaugurating the Company’s operations in the city of Campinas. The city has the 3rd largest GDP in the State of São Paulo and 11th in Brazil.

Considering operational and administrative synergies, as well as the optimization of the commercial force, Eletromidia estimates that MOOHB’s Ebitda in 2022 will reach approximately R$ 12.6 million, which represents an implicit multiple in the transaction of approximately 3.5 times Ebitda 2022 of MOOHB.

Itaú BBA commented on the meeting it had with the Eletromidia management team. In short, the bank wrote that the roadshow has helped it gain more confidence that shares are undervalued, although visibility remains limited.

In addition, the bank highlighted that the company looks very attractive compared to its peers. That’s because globally listed OOH players rebounded significantly in the year to date, while Eletromidia lagged behind.

The bank says it continues to have a favorable view of management and execution capacity. For the bank, Eduardo Alvarenga and the team seem to be excellent and able to clearly articulate a long-term vision for the company and the path to get there.

Itaú BBA maintains an outperform valuation for Eletromidia shares (ELMD3), and a target price of R$24.50, compared to the quotation on Thursday (21) of R$16.00.

According to the construction company, the funds raised will be used in activities related to the ordinary management of the business.

Minerva (BEEF3) concluded yesterday (21) the offering of the 11th issue of simple debentures, in the amount of R$ 400 million, maturing in 5 years, with a yield of CDI +1.60% pa

In addition, Minerva launched an application to support rural producers, the SMGeo Prospec.

The application allows rural producers, throughout Brazil, to carry out detailed geospatial research, with access to historical and socio-environmental analyzes of the farms, using only SICAR.

CESP (CESP6) approved on Thursday (21) the creation of a special committee to negotiate the corporate reorganization for the incorporation of shares issued by the company by VTRM Energia.

The committee will be composed of three people, Glaisy Peres Domingues, Felipe Dutra Cançado and Fernando Fontes Iunes.

Last Monday (18), the controlling shareholders announced their intention to consolidate energy assets in Brazil, creating one of the leading companies in the sector and with shares listed on B3’s Novo Mercado.

Petrobras informed that the ANP board of directors approved today (22) an agreement related to the charging of royalties on the operation of the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), located in São Mateus do Sul/PR.

However, the terms of the agreement will still be considered by Petrobras’ Board of Directors.

The agreement involves payment in installments of R$559 million, of which R$302 million is already provisioned in the 2Q21 financial statements.

The start of payment will be made by Petrobras after the signing of the agreement, and will result in the termination of all legal and administrative proceedings related to the collection of royalties and administrative fines arising from the mining of oil shale carried out at SIX, as well as in the execution of a contract of concession between Petrobras and ANP to regulate the exploration and mining of shale in the SIX.

Petrobras started the stage of publicizing the opportunity (teaser), referring to the full sale of its stake in the Catuá Field, which belongs to the BC-60 Exploratory Block, located in the Campos Basin, in the State of Espírito Santo.

The concession area is located in territorial waters of the State of Espírito Santo, about 128 km off the coast, in water depths that vary between 1,700 and 1,950 m.

There are 4 wells drilled in the Field where light oils were found in carbonate reservoirs.

According to a statement, this operation is in line with the strategy of portfolio optimization, reducing debt and improving the allocation of the state’s capital.

Finally, the state-owned company informed that the main subsequent stages of the project will be communicated to the market in due course.

Trisul (TRIS3) reported net sales of R$164.81 million in 3Q21, a performance 33% lower than the same period in 2020. Launches totaled R$303.5 million in the period, growth of 22% in the year.

Bradesco BBI believes that Trisul’s relatively small land bank and the city’s tight land prices could lead the company to slow down launches sooner or later, as the industry settles into an unfolding macro story.

The bank says it does not care about the reduction in the pace of Trisul’s launches in 3Q21, helping to stabilize sales speed at healthy levels.

Therefore, Bradesco BBI maintains an outperform valuation for Trisul’s shares, and a target price of R$13.00, compared to the quotation on Thursday (21) of R$6.68.

Marfrig ([ativo=MFRG3])

Bradesco BBI commented that Marfrig should disclose positive results in the third quarter on October 26, as it projects an Ebitda 38% higher.

According to a report, the market is still not fully reflecting the strong margins of Marfrig’s beef division in the United States.

Thus, BBI maintains an outperform valuation for Marfrig’s shares (MRFG3), and a target price of R$30.00, compared to the quotation on Thursday (21) of R$25.29.

Copel (CPLE6) grew by 8.3% in the amount of energy sold in the third quarter of 2021.

Year-to-date, energy sales rose 7.5%.

Celesc (CLSC3) recorded a 10.1% increase in electricity consumption, up 10.1% in 3Q21. Year-to-date, energy consumption grew 9.2% year-on-year.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) informed that the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved the 5th tariff review of Neoenergia Brasília.

The new readjustment will bring an average effect for the consumer of 11.10% and will take effect on October 22nd.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) announced that the financial director Carlos Alberto Correa will resign from his position at the end of November.

Bemobi (BMOB3) approved the amendment to the Second Share Buyback Program issued by the company.

The number of shares subject to the program goes from 3 million to 5 million shares and the term is changed to up to 18 months.

According to a statement, the buyback aims to maximize the generation of value for shareholders through an efficient management of the liquidity and capital structure.

IGB Eletrônica, under judicial reorganization, approved the reverse split proposal and a subsequent split of shares in the proportion of 1,000 shares for 1 new share and simultaneous split of shares at the rate of 1 share for 100 new shares.

