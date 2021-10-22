4 apps that really make money for the user

Many applications that promise wonderful rewards to users turn out to be a big deception. But there are some platforms that really give real money, either to refer friends or to fulfill certain proposed tasks.

The financial returns are quite attractive in some cases. Discover four apps to download and start earning money on your mobile.

1 – PicPay

THE fintech grants R$ 10 in credit to the digital wallet for each new user indicated who completes a purchase with a credit card registered on the platform. The invitation is sent via the share link. The company also offers promotions with cashback of up to 10% and the possibility of paying slips with the card.

2 – Google Opinion Rewards

It’s also possible to earn money with the Google app, created for users to answer surveys. The themes involve the company’s own projects. For Android users, money is converted to credits on the Google Plays Store. Whoever has an iOS can transfer the values ​​via PayPal, but the service is not available for Brazil.

3 and 4 – Tik Tok and Kwai

Short video sharing platforms are also an excellent opportunity to generate extra cash. Companies offer rewards for those who refer new users and even for viewing videos for a predetermined time.