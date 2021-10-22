





Pink October: 5 Foods to Prevent Breast Cancer

The month of October is responsible for giving voice to the international campaign to raise awareness of the risks and prevention of breast cancer. The movement, known as Outubro Rosa’, helps fight the type of cancer that most affects women.

According to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute), in 2021, more than 66 thousand cases were registered in Brazil alone. Of those, approximately 18,000 resulted in death.

Fortunately, breast cancer has the most cure statistics. This is because the debate about the importance of self-examination and mammography is increasingly gaining ground. That way, when the problem is identified early on, the chances of a cure increase.

Among the main symptoms are the appearance of a painless lump, changes in the nipple, reddened breast skin and small nodules in the armpit or neck region. If you find any of these visible symptoms, see a breast cancer specialist you trust.

Food is an important factor in preventing diseases such as breast cancer. Maintaining a balanced diet with good foods can help reduce the risk of developing the disease. With that in mind, the Kitchen Guide listed 5 foods that help prevent breast cancer. Check out:

Broccoli

Broccoli contains compounds responsible for fighting the formation of cancer cells. Thus, the daily consumption of the vegetable is recommended.

Tomato

Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant substance that contributes to the protection of cellular genetic material from free radicals.

Salmon

In addition to being an important source of protein, salmon is characterized by the presence of omega-3 – a substance that prevents the inflammatory activity of cells.

Red fruits

Blackberry, raspberry and strawberry are some of the fruits that have flavonoids. In addition to giving fruit tone, these substances have antioxidant power and prevent the formation of free radicals.

Linseed

Full of nutrients and omega 3, flaxseed is an important food for the intestine and has lignan, which acts directly on cancer cells.

