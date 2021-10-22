5 tips for beginners in FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team)

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT for the most intimate), is the most popular FIFA game mode in recent years. In it, the focus is to build the dream team and battle online or against the AI ​​in different types of championships.

If you want to start this journey in FIFA 22 and don’t really know where to start, this article was made for you. Check out five precious tips to get it right from the start.

Focus on chemistry and choose a league

Although the premise of FUT is to build the dream team, in practice things don’t work that way. Your freedom will be somewhat restricted, as chemistry counts for a lot in matches. So, your first decision will be to choose the nationality of the first players in the team, already thinking about the chemistry system.

For easy understanding, the lines connecting the cards in the formation menu will define this characteristic. Two players connected by these lines can work well together depending on a few factors. If they are from the same country, the same league or the same team, they earn points – and those points accumulate if they meet several of these requirements.

In the upper left corner of the screen is the overall team chemistry indicator. The bar goes up to 100. The bigger the better. Players and teams with good connections to each other gain bonuses to their attributes. They are even better than players with a bigger OVR, but without as much chemistry.

That’s the main reason you focus on athletes from just one league. This way, you ensure that players meet at least one of these requirements and are able to limit the number of options available. There are gamers who assemble their teams by nationality, which also works, but teams become more expensive because, in the same country, there are fewer players of different levels than in a league.

The teams at the moment are very focused on the Premier League, as Cristiano Ronaldo and other aces landed there in the last transfer window. All leagues have their advantages and disadvantages by position, so choose according to your favorite players and focus on getting them.

look for punctual players

When it comes to FUT, everyone immediately remembers the letters and already imagines opening hundreds of packages in the store. But that’s not how it is. Unless you are planning to spend real money, opening packages is not the focus at the beginning of the journey.

Packs depend on luck and most of them will give out cards that are worth less than the amount invested. Players who don’t invest real money will open few packages at the start of the journey, and it can take a long time to find the desired players. Our tip is to go to the transfer market and look for punctual players to improve your team little by little.

Here at START, we have already published several guides to good and cheap cards in the Bundesliga, Premier and La Liga. These are the ones you are looking for at this initial moment. Play in available modes, complete daily and weekly objectives and events to accumulate rewards and FIFA Coins. Always monitor the value of players you want and buy as soon as you get the money.

Once you build a cool team for the start and get more rewards per game mode, it’s more viable to take a chance on the packs.

Make Assembly Challenges

So-called Building Challenges (DME) are an efficient way to get valuable cards and good rewards.

In this mode, you will need to assemble a team with your own cards according to some pre-established rules, which generally involve achieving a minimum chemistry respecting some league and nationality limits. This team will be exchanged for a reward that, in general, is far more valuable than the cards lost in the process.

These challenges are puzzles that can be more complicated than they seem and often require a visit to the transfer market. There are sites that can help you solve the challenges, with tips on which players to use that will make the process as cheap as possible. An example is this one.

profit in the market

The market can be your best friend in FUT. In it, in addition to being able to buy cards for your team, you can also trade the ones you no longer need. Understanding market dynamics is essential to profit and fatten your coffer, especially for those who don’t want to spend real money.

In week of new DMEs, the players indicated by the sites are highly valued. If you have any of them in your inventory and you won’t meet the challenge or have already done so, sell them. This is the best time.

At various times of the day, the market flow is smaller. This means that it is possible to pick up more expensive players for more affordable prices at auctions. Do this to get the players you want to use on your team and also with others to sell more and profit.

There is a whole community dedicated to the FUT market. You can make good amounts of FIFA Coins, which will allow you to build a team full of stars until the end of the season.

Know all consumable items

Finally, it remains to know the consumable items. Beginners get lost a lot in this regard, as the team management goes through these cards that are not players.

Each player has a limit on the games they can play for their team before the contract expires. To renew this contract, just use a letter from Contract. The gold ones further extend the athlete’s number of games, followed by silver and bronze. In addition, there is a specific contract letter for technicians.

If any player is injured, he may have a few away games to recover. However, there is a specific card to cure you right away, called Cure.

Have you ever noticed those different symbols at the bottom of each player card? they are the Engagement Styles. There are many different styles, which improve certain player skills in a very specific way. Some of these skills are better for attackers, others for midfielders, for example. Just be guided by the attributes they improve. Only one style can be active at a time on each player.

Coaches also influence your team’s chemistry, giving extra points to players of the same nationality or league. There is a card that changes the coach’s league, called Manager leagues.

Finally, there is a card to change the player’s position. A player out of position loses chemistry points and, consequently, attributes. use the cards of Position to turn a sock into a steering wheel, for example.

Quickies

Focus on one game mode to get nice weekly rewards. For those who enjoy playing online, the choice is Division Rivals. For those who prefer to face the machine, there is the Squad Battles;

When in doubt between two players, choose the one with the best rhythm. This has been the most important attribute in FIFA for a few years now;

The Draft can guarantee good rewards, as long as you guarantee yourself and manage to win several games in a row;

Teams of Brazilian, French and Spanish players are the most suitable for those who want to take risks for their nationality;

After 10 games in your club, the player earns a loyalty point, which increases his stats for chemistry.

