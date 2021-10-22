7 meter shark kissing dog during tour in Australia

An unusual friendship between a Labrador dog and a seven-meter-long whale shark was recorded on video by 28-year-old diving instructor Jade Pursell in Australia.

According to Jade, she and a friend went by boat to the Ningaloo region to dive. On the boat, in addition to the practice equipment, they also decided to take Jade’s pet dog, the labrador Sailor.

During the dive, Sailor was alone on the boat while the diving instructor explored the sea. Suddenly, a whale shark approached the vessel.

Despite its size, the animal did not frighten the Labrador and, on the contrary, attracted the attention of the dog, who was curious to “get to know him”.

Upon witnessing the scene, Jade, who was close to the vessel, began recording Sailor’s reaction. In the images you can see the animal leaning on the boat to see the shark up close. At one point, the Labrador reaches out and “kisses” his new friend, who had part of his head out of the water.

“It was such an innocent interaction that I felt really lucky to see her. To think that Sailor is probably the only dog ​​in the world to have kissed a whale shark is very special,” said Jade, in an interview with British newspaper Daily Star.

The meeting between the two animals took place at the end of last month and gained repercussion on social networks and in the local press after Jade posted the video of the meeting on her social networks.