A 5-year-old boy catches the attention of European clubs and earns the nickname ‘little Messi’; see bids – sports

Zayn Ali, just 5 years old, became the youngest player in history to sign a contract with the Arsenal. The boy is part of the English club’s pre-gym, a step before the base categories, and already shows great ability, even training with older children. Despite still being just a child, the boy is already known on social networks as “little Messi”.

Zayn’s father told in an interview with BBC that the child shows more intelligence than expected for someone his age and that he has had the ball as a companion since an early age. “I noticed the moment he was born. I remember the nurse put him on his stomach and he literally lifted his head and started looking around. Even she was shocked,” her father said.

“He was faster, had a better mood on the field, hit and played the ball much better than the others,” says First Touch Academy coach Austin Schofield, who discovered the boy. Stephen Deans, Arsenal’s scout, who is in 12th place in the English Championship, was responsible for taking Zayn to the club’s pre-gym. “This boy is doing something he shouldn’t be doing. The way he kicks the ball was pretty accurate for someone his age,” Deans said.

Like every child, Zayn handles the situation playfully and isn’t too concerned about the pressure created by others. “I like to wear the shirt and play with the bigger boys,” he said. In addition to playing with kids his own age, he also faces kids from 7 to 9 years old.

When he signed with Arsenal, the boy was still 4 years old. He, who has declared the London club his favourite, celebrated his fifth birthday a week ago. The theme of the party: the Paris Saint-Germain. Other big European teams have already turned to Zayn’s family to try to hire the next football talent, but for now, the boy remains in London.