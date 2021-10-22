A businessman’s Porsche runs out of gas and complicates traffic in MG

The businessman Anderson Franco, 45, was surprised to see that the gas in his car, a Porsche Panamera valued at around R$ 649,000, had run out. The car, which is a hybrid, also had no electricity and stopped while crossing Avenida Simon Bolivar, in Bairro Cidade Nobre in Ipatinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, contributing to congestion, which many people found curious, given the “pivot” of the situation.

With the car stopped in traffic, the solution that Franco found was to run after a gallon of gasoline to get to the station and fill up the car.

I rarely drive, but I was in traffic with friends and the car suddenly stopped. And then I went to see what was going on. At the moment, I was very focused, talking about business, and I didn’t pay attention to the fuel.

The businessman told the UOL who, at the time, was on his way home. Franco lives in the Morumbi neighborhood, in São Paulo, and had just arrived in the city of Minas Gerais, where he was born and owns a mansion with more than six thousand square meters. Because of the trip, the car was unloaded.

The episode, however, was taken naturally by the entrepreneur.

I’m from humble origins and I’ve owned Parati, Volkswagen Beetle, popular cars. It’s happened to me that the car ran out of gas before. And there, at that moment, I didn’t know what to do because I didn’t imagine what could happen. I remembered breathing and thought it was a chance thing.

Franco says his friends told him to leave the scene, but he insisted on helping to get the vehicle off the road. “It’s something that happens to everyone. I stayed there, helped carry the canister. Some people were surprised by this, but I believe that people cannot change because of money”.

The scene was recorded as a joke by a friend, identified as German. In the images, he jokes: “R$ 100 million mansion and car without gas”. Another driver passes by and comments on the scene: “The gas is really expensive”, to which the friend replies: “His card [Anderson] did not pass”.

Yesterday, the highest value per liter in the country, excluding Fernando de Noronha, was R$ 7.49, in Rio Grande do Sul. The cheapest price for the same item was R$ 5.29, in the municipality of Cotia, in São Paulo. Paul.

For Anderson, the joke was not for nothing: “This hilarious situation has a repressed feeling among the population due to the worsening of access to fuel, to food. We live in a moment in which Brazil is going through a period of very strong crisis and we see the fuel price breaking barriers that we didn’t imagine”, he says.

Despite the scare, the businessman managed to drive to a nearby gas station and refuel the vehicle. He claims he received many messages from surprised people saying he was “people like us”.