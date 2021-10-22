‘A Fazenda’: Tiago says he undergoes daily physiotherapy after penile surgery | TV & Soap Operas

Play/Play Plus Tiago Piquilo spoke about the penis surgery

Tiago Piquilo revealed that he does physiotherapy for the operated penis. In yet another punishment in ‘A Fazenda’, the pedestrians were punished for someone changing their clothes in the reserved area, and the countryman thinks he is the probable culprit of the punishment and explained what he did in the reserved area.

“I did the process that I do the entire month of putting the swimsuit in my pocket after physiotherapy”, said the countryman. “I take and put [a sunga] here outside. I do physical therapy every day because of the surgery, I change my clothes and that’s it. It’s strange, they only saw each other now because I’ve been doing this since I got here,” he said. Erasmo and Solange, who were talking, didn’t understand what kind of physical therapy he was doing.

Tiago had a phalloplasty recently, which consists of changing the esthetics of the penis. For iG Gente, he answered questions about the operation. Asked if it grew or thickened, he said he had repaired imperfections in the genitalia.

“I talked about Dr. Claudio’s work. But there are many people who think they know. Let people think what they want. But the interesting thing is that it is aesthetically possible to do”, he says, referring to repairing the genitalia .

At the time, he found it interesting how many people were attracted to phalloplasty. “Many there called me in private to know more, everyone interested in this aesthetic idea too. I don’t mind this turmoil because I know that the unprecedented really causes a strangeness or a scare in people. Soon most will face it more naturally and I hope that that somehow can contribute to some people”.