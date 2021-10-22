A jaguar in a refrigerator becomes an NGO’s ‘strategy’ to demand measures from Europe against companies that deforest | Environment

An international campaign by GreenPeace that uses the assembly of a painted jaguar in a refrigerator and cites Brazil asks people to charge EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for measures to prevent companies from sabotaging a new law that prevents products linked to deforestation are sold in European supermarkets.

“Last year, the industry [agropecuária] billed billions, while priceless ecosystems like the Pantanal in Brazil lost 17 million animals to forest fires on land that had been annexed to make room for the production of meat and feed,” says an excerpt from the Greenpeace campaign.

The post is made a few days before COP 26, the United Nations (UN) Climate Summit.

Brazil’s interference in climate negotiations

This Thursday (21st), Greenpeace in the United Kingdom published an investigation showing that Brazil and other countries are trying to interfere in the conclusions and recommendations of the report of the United Nations Organization on Climate Change, the IPCC.

The investigation, published in a BBC report, brings messages from Brazilian and Argentine government officials pressuring the authors of the IPCC to remove or mitigate the messages in the report about the need to reduce consumption of meat and dairy products to combat global warming.