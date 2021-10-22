About 90% of cancers depend on our habits, says expert

posted on 10/21/2021 6:23 PM / updated 10/21/2021 6:24 PM



Patrícia Schorn, clinical oncologist, breast cancer specialist, coordinator of the Santa Lúcia Hospital Oncology Center and full member of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology (SBOC), was interviewed by journalist Samantha Sallum, at CB.Saúde this Thursday (10/21). The program is a partnership between TV Brasília and mail. The doctor explained how certain habits have an impact on the development or not of breast cancer and talked about the importance of women having a mammogram. Patricia also explained what is the most painful type of treatment for cancer.

The doctor says that people’s habits are linked to the likelihood of having breast cancer or not. And for that, it is important to have a good diet, a physical exercise routine and to avoid processed foods. “There are several studies, but very important information has just been shown where the evidence of a reduction in the risk of cancer when we have a healthy diet and exercise is quite clear. So this has to be encouraged”, he says.

The clinical oncologist understands that it is very difficult to live on healthy habits alone. “We are not going to be able to live a lifetime without exposure to these foods. But our home routine should be based exactly on that, on fresher food and far from industrialized. Physical exercise, if we can have exercise, whatever it may be, from 50 minutes to 1 hour a week, this is already something very important, it protects us from cardiac death, and this increases the condition of protection for the breast cancer punctually”, she says.

About mammography, the doctor explains that the age to start taking the exam is 40 years, once a year, for those women who do not have risk factors. When a woman has a risk factor, the procedure is different. “When we identify a woman who has risk factors and then family history comes in as the main one, we bring the mammogram to 35 years, the starting date, and if this woman has a mother with cancer, for example, with breast cancer. Let’s imagine that the mother had breast cancer at the age of 38, we started screening that daughter. So what is a risk factor 10 years before the age the mother had cancer? So, she starts having a mammogram from the age of 28”, she informs.

According to the specialist, old age is a factor that causes cancer. “It is clear that the population of the world has been living longer. So life expectancy is longer. People end up today, reaching the 3rd age much more often than we had a while ago. And age is the main risk factor for cancer. So, the older we are, the greater our risk of experiencing cancer,” he says.

The specialist also says that the most difficult and painful treatment for breast cancer is chemotherapy. “Because it’s a systemic treatment. It is a medication that enters our body, passes through the entire body. And this is a medication that reduces immunity, makes the hair fall out, allows wounds in the mouth, which greatly reduces the quality of life of women during the therapeutic period”, he concludes.