Actor Alec Baldwin kills director with gun on US film set

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was taken to hospital but failed to resist her injuries; film director Joel Souza, 48, was injured

Actor Alec Baldwin, 63, killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, this Thursday (21) during the shooting of the movie “Rust”, in New Mexico, in the United States. According to information from the local police, the American actor fired a scenic firearm. The film’s director Joel Souza, 48, was injured.

Also according to police authorities, the scene contemplated the use of a support pistol when it was fired. “We are trying to determine what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” said a local police representative. No person was arrested, but an investigation was opened to investigate the case.

“Production has been stopped for now. The safety of our cast and crew is our highest priority,” Baldwin’s team told the US press. The actor is also a co-producer of the film.

Halyna Hutchins was flown in a helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital but failed to resist her injuries. Souza was treated at a medical unit in Santa Fé and released.

The accident is similar to the one that killed actor Brandon Lee while shooting a movie in 1993 after an incorrectly loaded firearm was fired.

An independent production, “Rust” tells the story of a 13-year-old teenager who is wanted after the accidental murder of a farmer. Recordings started in October and were scheduled to continue through November. The cast also features British actress Frances Fisher, known for her role as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, the mother of Rose (Kate Winslet) in the movie “Titanic” (1997).

Baldwin has been known for acting on American TV since 1980. He even received an Emmy for his participation in the comedy program “Saturday Night Live”, in which he played former US President Donald Trump. The actor also participated in films such as “Mission Impossible” and “The Hunt for Red October”. (With international agencies).