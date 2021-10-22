Afghan volleyball player dies beheaded for not following Taliban rules, says newspaper | World

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan decapitated the volleyball player Mahjabin Hakimi because she refused to follow the rules of the Islamic extremist group, reported on Thursday (21) the newspaper “Persian Independent”.

The death occurred earlier this month, but was only revealed after an interview with one of the athlete’s coaches, who played for Afghanistan’s junior women’s volleyball team and one of the main teams in the capital, Kabul. According to the coach, the family was threatened by members of the Taliban.

Afghanistan: Understand the risks for women under the Taliban regime

Also according to “Independent”, only two athletes managed to escape from the Taliban regime. Others are hidden in other parts of the country.

On the sports website insidethegames, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said it had asked for “urgent clarification” on the situation of volleyball athletes in Afghanistan, but that it would keep the case out of the spotlight to preserve the players’ integrity.

In August, the Afghan women’s soccer team and their families left Afghanistan with support from the Australian government. Like the volleyball athletes, some of them reported living in hiding in fear of reprisals because of their professional activity.

Taliban bans women’s sport

What to expect from the future of women in Afghanistan?

Women are banned from playing sports in Afghanistan, one of the Taliban cultural leaders, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said in August in an interview with Australian TV network SBS.

According to Wasiq, women’s sport is something inappropriate and unnecessary. He spoke specifically about cricket, which is widely practiced in that region of Asia.

“I don’t think women will not be allowed to play cricket, because it is not necessary for women to play cricket. In cricket, they can be in situations where their face and body are not covered, and Islam does not allow them to be seen that way,” he said.