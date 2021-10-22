After an accident, surfer Daniel Sabbá has no movement in his legs and arms, says his son

RIO — The surfer, presenter and actor Daniel Dutra Sabbá, 66 years old, who suffered a serious accident last Sunday, had a bone marrow injury, between the C3 and C4 vertebrae, and is without the movements of his legs and arms . He is hospitalized at Clínica São Vicente, in Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio, and underwent spinal surgery on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20, with doctor Paulo Niemeyer, the country’s leading reference in the matter and who will reevaluate him in the next days.

— Life is very fragile, it only takes a moment for everything to turn to nothing. I also do extreme sports, but I always criticized my father for riding a motorcycle. We know that, with physiotherapy, he has a chance to walk again. Our family is very religious and has a lot of faith that this is possible. We just ask now that everyone send positive energy for his recovery — asks businessman João Paulo Sabbá, 32, Daniel’s only child.

Surfer Daniel Sabbá in action on the waves Photo: Reproduction

The surfer was riding a Ducati/959 motorcycle, on a lap, on Avenida Niemeyer, between Leblon and São Conrado, also in the South Zone, when, on the opposite side of the road, he hit a Mitsubishi Lancer, which provided transport service by application. Daniel was left with the body trapped in the vehicle, was rescued by men from the Fire Department and taken to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. From there, he was sent to São Vicente.

The case was registered with the 15th DP (Gávea), which investigates the accident. At the police station, the Lancer driver, Lucas Rodrigues da Silva, reported heading towards Barra da Tijuca on Avenida Niemeyer, when, when making a curve, he came across the surfer’s motorcycle on his track. Military police officers who are based near the Hotel Nacional were called shortly after the occurrence.

On his social networks, Daniel Sabbá shows photos of championships he participated with great surfers from the 80s, such as Rico and Bocão. He also presented entertainment programs, such as Sabbá Show, on TV Band and CNT, and participated in soap operas on TV Globo, such as Paraíso Tropical, Belíssima, América and Pecado Capital.