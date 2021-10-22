After embarrassment, Roma captain tries to give shirt as an apology, but fans refuse | turn on conference

How to apologize to your fans after suffering one of the biggest losses in your team’s history? Roma captain, midfielder Pellegrini tried to give his shirt to the Italians who went to Norway, and saw the team to be thrashed 6-1 to the modest Bodo/Glimt. But fans refused to accept the gift.
About 400 Italian fans traveled the more than 3,000 kilometers that separate Rome from Bodo, in the icy North of Norway. In a video released by groups of Romanists on the internet, Pellegrini, who was a reserve at the match, but entered the second stage, approaches the stands and tries to give away his shirt. In unison, everyone in the stands yells “no”.
Pellegrini and other Roma players caught up with the roughly 400 Roma fans who made their way to Norway — Photo: Mats Torbergsen/EFE
According to an account in the newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, Pellegrini remained there, alongside other players, such as striker Tammy Abraham, and they talked with the fans for about five minutes. Afterwards, he gave an interview to the “Sky Sports” channel and didn’t hesitate to admit his frustration.
– What needed to be said, we said to ourselves in the locker room and it is certain that it is so. We must apologize and start tomorrow stronger than before.
“We took a beating and we deserved it, we have to make our own this bad result and make sure that after this humiliation we still have something to be less irregular. But I’m not worried, I’m very angry,” he said.
Also to “Sky Sports”, Coach José Mourinho took the blame, but stated that Bodo/Glimt’s starting lineup is better than his reserve team, cast in the match this Thursday. In his 20 years and more than a thousand games in his coaching career, the Portuguese has never conceded six goals.
Bodo/Glimt, which won its first Norwegian title last season, assumes the leadership of Group C of the Conference League, now with seven points. Roma appears in second place, with six. Zorya beat CSKA Sofia 1-0 in Bulgaria and reached three points in third place. Bulgarians are last with one point.
fourth in Italian Championship, Roma will face the leader Napoli this Sunday, at the Estádio Olímpico, at 13:00 (GMT).