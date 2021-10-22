After expulsion from the cabin, Munik Nunes and Iris squabble

And the bullshit between ex-BBBs continues! Munik Nunes (BBB16) left a new comment in the publication of the column Leo Dias about the shack with Irislene Stefanelli (BBB7 and No Limite 5): “No notion and no education”, said the brunette. The blonde, in turn, denies Munik’s version by saying that she was polite and offered to help after getting her wet.

“Is it over there [Iris] he arrived at the cabin, didn’t greet anyone, caused a lot of people and to finish he gave me a drink.” Munik also said that Siri did not apologize for being arrogant, not even for having wet her clothes. “While I was drying off, Alex asked the security guards to take her out of the box and she said she would sue him. They had to call more security to solve it. Well, that was it”, concluded.

Without denying fire to anyone, Iris tried to deny the accusations by mentioning Munik in the publication: “I went in to greet the person, accidentally knocked on his glass and tried to help you clean. I apologized. I apologized a lot! It was in the open stage area”.

Understand

The presenter Íris Stefanelli, who became known on Big Brother Brasil 7 and recently participated in the reality show No Limite, both on Globo, wore a tight skirt during the show by the duo Bruno and Marrone, which took place this Wednesday (10/20) ), at Villa JK, in São Paulo.

She was expelled from the box of BBB16 champion Munik Nunes, and from the actor and runner-up of the first edition of A Casa, by Record, Alex Galllete. Exclusively for the column Leo Dias, both claim that she was altered and was not behaving well.