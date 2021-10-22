After Joesley Day, now there is Waiver Day in the Brazilian market; understand | finance

Like Pandora, in Greek mythology, who unleashed all the evils of humanity by opening a box that should have remained closed, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes , opened its own this week, destroying what little hope there was in the control market in the spending ceiling from the country. As a bonus, it also created a new date on the Brazilian calendar: the “ waiver day ”.

On Wednesday, Guedes said the government was considering asking for a license (“waiver”) to spend R$ 30 billion outside the spending ceiling, considered the main country’s fiscal anchor.

The term “waiver” is generally used in the corporate and financial world to designate when a company or a person will not fulfill a contract.

In this case, Guedes was referring to the budget ceiling itself, which serves to limit the growth of government expenditures, beacon for the inflation control, GDP and market behavior.

Officialized by the approval of the opinion of the PEC of Precatório in the Chamber, yesterday, the change in the spending ceiling threw fiscal control out the window and sharpened congressmen’s rage for more funds.

With no chance of applying the fiscal control that had been the focus of his administration, there was no other alternative for the Special Secretary of Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, if he does not resign accompanied by three more members of Guedes’ team.

Funchal was considered by the market as the true guarantor of the country’s fiscal policy and its departure completely unraveled the soup that was no longer good.