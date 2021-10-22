After leak, Sony releases official trailer for Uncharted with Tom Holland

After yesterday’s leak, Sony released on Thursday (21) the #realofficial trailer for Uncharted – Off the Map, long starring actor Tom Holland as Nathan Drake.

In Sony’s video – with more time and better image quality – we see the origin story of young Drake until he became a hunter for lost treasures. There are excerpts from the trailer that coincide with the leaked video, such as the scene where the hero stands among the crates hanging from a plane in midair. Check out:

In addition to the strange subtitle, a synopsis of the long-awaited film was also revealed:

“Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces the audience to the smart young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with shrewd partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). An epic action-adventure film that spans the world, the two set out on a perilous quest for “the greatest treasure ever found” as they track down clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.”

According to the PlayStation blog, the film is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog (franchise developer). Director Ruben Fleischer said he made the film “both for passionate fans of the game and those new to the franchise and believes both audiences will enjoy this fun and action-packed film.”

Something noticeable, as there are scenes and objects that fans of the franchise recognized as the Francis Drake ring, worn by the hero, and also the ship in the cave, the auction of the cross, among other items.

Also noteworthy is the appearance of Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Nathan’s mentor and father figure), Chloe Frazer (who appears in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and has its own spin-off on Lost Legacy), and the mention of brother Sam (who appears in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End).

Since the announcement that Uncharted would become a film, in 2009, the feature went through a series of problems — which involve everything from script, cast and even direction. With the arrival of Tom Holland to play Nathan Drake and the recordings taking place at the end of last year, things fell into place.

In addition to Holland and Wahlberg (who was once tipped to play Drake), the cast also features Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali (as Chloe Frazer) and Tati Gabrielle (credited as Braddock – many speculate she would be Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4).

Uncharted is based on the game franchise naughty dog, which tells the stories of Nathan Drake, an ancient treasure hunter who goes on adventures worthy of Indiana Jones. During PlayStation Showcase, it was announced that the remastered compilation will be coming to PC and PlayStation 5.

Although the leak teaser mentioned the release for February 18, 2022, Uncharted – Off the Map will be released soon exclusively in theaters.