After losing sponsorship, Joana Prado rebuts the accusation of transphobia | Fabia Oliveira

Published 10/21/2021 18:37 | Updated 10/21/2021 6:38 PM

This humble columnist had told here that Joana Prado and Vitor Belfort lost their sponsorship of one of the most famous vitamin and supplement brands in the world, Garden Of Life, because of the transphobic comments in the unisex bathroom controversy. Well then. The influential and iconic Feiticeira, a character on Luciano Huck’s show H on Band, made two videos – in English and Portuguese – to talk about the confusion. “I owe no one satisfaction. I learned that it is much more important to live by values ​​than preferences. But I cannot admit that my message is distorted. The video was never intended to be transphobic or homophobic. At no point do I question the their sexual choice”, began Joana, who should know that it is sexual orientation and not sexual choice.

Since she has a gay employee and a trans in the family in her house, Joana denies being transphobic. “My company here in the US is an inclusive company, one of my coaches is gay. I have several gay friends, I even have a transgender family in my family, whom I love with passion. My message is far from being against these people. the fact that he is a Christian, he never gives me the right to do this, because my Jesus is a father who loves, respects and never points the finger.” Then she explained: “My message is from a mother concerned about the safety of her daughters, as they may be sharing a public restroom with a man and risking being molested or even raped. My fight it is against pedophilia, abuse and sexual violence. I cannot admit that my daughters, aged 12 and 13, run these risks. My fight is so that, together, we can prevent this from continuing to happen.” During the speech, Joana recalled the disappearance of nearly 20 years of her sister-in-law, Priscila Belfort. “And we don’t know if she was kidnapped, abused or sold into the sex industry,” commented Hulk’s former stage assistant on the Band.

“If companies that sponsor me are more concerned with the environment than with the care and protection of human beings, it’s my family and I who don’t want to be with these companies. I want to be together with good companies and people who fight for them I owe no one any satisfaction, but this fight is mine, and the fight is against these people who suffer: let’s end human trafficking,” concludes Joana, who received the first favorable comment from Suzana Alves, Tiazinha. “Perfect Joana! This is Love, true Christianity and a strategy to overcome evil against violence against children, adolescents and adults! Protection for all!!!!”.