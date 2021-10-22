After Ludmilla, Luan Santana criticizes the Multishow 2021 Award format and takes action

After Ludmilla detonate the Multishow Award, who announced the nominees for the 2021 edition without her Best Singer Award nomination, Luan Santana also made a vengeance on the subject.

Unlike Lud, he is among the nominees for the Best Singer award, however, he noted that this is the first time this has happened since the show changed the way they are nominated.

Luan highlighted that, in the past, artists were chosen through popular vote, but since 2019,

Luan Santana (30) is competing in three categories of the Multishow 2021 Award, they are journalists, musicians and professionals in the field who are part of the jury and choose the nominees for the award. According to Caras, the countryman fired:

“Since Multishow changed the format for voting for nominees, taking it from the popular vote, in the first phase, and moving to an academy made up of 500 members of the music industry, opinion makers and entertainment, I’ve only competed for the best TVZ clip (2019 with ‘Revenge’ and 2020 with ‘Wings’. And, for the first time, I didn’t win.”

“I thank the professionals involved for the nomination and, now, I count on my audience to vote for the finalists”, thanked Luan Santana, who criticized the format change:

“I believe that when voting is popular, at all stages, the award is more genuine. I respect that they changed the model for choosing nominees, but that does not change the way I will always conduct my career: investing and producing a lot, always thinking about the best to offer my fans”.

“Once, a critic called me ‘hors-concours’, precisely in the year they took me out of the Prize, because that criterion had changed. This review was one of the biggest awards I’ve received in my life, reading an expert analyzing you in this way, saying that I ‘gravitate’ and don’t depend on awards anymore”, he explained.

“I always want to write my story with my fans and conquer the world that, together with my new label, Sony, and my team, will help me show the music and romanticism of Brazil to the rest of the world. I like to be nominated, even more “The Most Nominated Singer”, but my audience is already my biggest trophy”, said still.

“We are part of a continental country, where cultural diversity is immense, with a musical democracy that does not exist anywhere in the world. We are in many artists and of many musical rhythms, it is natural that, among five nominees for each category, there are – in the list – so many good and great talents. The important thing is the initiative to reward and move a market of Brazilian art and music, which is popular and fascinating in all genres”, completed.

Ludmilla, however, did not have the same patience as him and refused to perform at the event:

“Only this year I launched Numanice Live, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way that has never been seen before, for being a woman in charge of the project, a project that ensured the most watched solo music video of 2021 by a Brazilian pop singer…”.

“Since when I won the first time and impacted the entire system by being the first black singer to be nominated and to win this category in 26 years of award a representative of minorities, a black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral, I have never been nominated again in the Singer of the Year category“, he vented.

Angry with the situation, she said she was a victim of a boycott of the system, even though she appears in other categories of the Multishow awards.

“The lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil is clear. Like me, several artists from various segments and brands that deserved to be nominated or recognized in the same way that they deliver content to their audiences and are in the same situation”, she added.

Finally, Ludmilla stressed that she will not be performing at this year’s event. “Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome I prefer not to be just out of politeness. Happy party everyone”, completed.

O RD1 he sought out Grupo Globo’s channel advisors, which have not yet commented on the matter.

