After “Marriage à Cegas Brasil”, is Nanda Terra with Thiago or Mack?

The first season of “Blind Marriage Brazil” came to an end and everyone was surprised by the ending of Nanda Terra. Thiago Rocha, her production partner, was widely criticized on social media for her macho behavior and that’s why everyone was scared when the participant agreed to marry the parachutist. However, it seems that they are no longer together and it was Mackdavid who entered the game.

In the first phase of “Blind Marriage Brazil“, nanda was torn between Thiago and Mack, but he decided to follow his heart and formed a couple with the gaucho. Despite the chemistry they demonstrated, it didn’t take many episodes for the audience to feel that she hadn’t made the best choice.

To make the situation even more critical, Nanda agreed to marry Thiago in the last episode. Although the audience panicked, there are signs that the two are no longer together. Furthermore, Nanda would be with Mack. Look:

Termination by phone?

For contractual reasons, the participants of “Blind Marriage Brazil” still can’t reveal everything that happened after the first season. But, there is a rumor that Thiago would have ended with nanda after the program and by telephone!

The blind wedding gossip is better than I imagined… Shay posting stories with Ana’s daughter without authorization and Thiago ending his marriage to Nanda BY PHONE and agr a Nanda has a relationship with Mack… — Vitória Aquino (@vitoriaaquino28) October 18, 2021

Nanda admitted that Thiago is a garbage boy?

As soon as the first episodes of “Blind Marriage Brazil” were released in the Netflix,began a real campaign against Thiago. After all the noise fans caused on the internet, nanda posted a video on his Instagram to thank the support and even stated that “when we’re in love, we don’t really see some things“.

Nanda Terra and Mack traveled together?

Scouring the participants’ social networks of “Blind Marriage Brazil“, the public found that Mack and Nanda Earth, probably traveled to the same place and, “coincidentally”, in the same period. The two have a photo on their Instagram in jericoacara, In Ceara. Mack posted his photo on September 17th and Nanda in 20th of the same month.

Nanda Terra keeps smoking

The final episodes of “Blind Marriage Brazil” were made available this Wednesday (20), in the Netflix. Nanda Earth took advantage of the hype and shared a photo on her Instagram where she appears smoking – something that Thiago hated. And in the caption he wrote: “Is it over?“. Remember that she said yes to the boy in the last episode. That is, the story didn’t end there.

And then, is that nanda and Thiago really split up she was to be happy with Mackdavid? This only time will answer us. So, in order not to miss any details, just keep an eye on the POPline.

