After rejecting increased spending, Bolsonaro mocks the market: ‘It gets nervous’

BRASILIA — Amid the stock market crash and the rise in the dollar in recent days, President Jair Bolsonaro mocked the market’s performance. Commenting on the proposal to offer payment of R$ 400 to around 750,000 truck drivers to compensate for the rise in fuel prices, Bolsonaro said that the market is “nervous” and said that there should be a new readjustment in fuel prices.
Understand: Why does breaking the spending ceiling affect inflation, the dollar and employment?
In recent days, the market has reacted with pessimism to the direction adopted by the government, which decided to change the spending ceiling rules to fund a benefit of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will succeed Bolsa Família from November .
— We have a way to overcome this crisis. Will there be new fuel adjustments? We certainly will. Why are we going to deny it then? We are looking for a solution, an aid of 400 reais that will be below R$ 4 billion per year, within the budget. Hence, the market is nervous. If you blow up Brazil’s economy, people in the market, you will be harmed too – said the president during a broadcast on his social networks.
The increase in spending for 2022 is seen by the market as a sign of weakening fiscal responsibility. This Thursday afternoon, the government made changes to the PEC dos Precatórios in order to open a space of R$ 83 billion in the budget, enough to pay the Auxílio Brasil.
The decision led to the resignation of four secretaries from the Ministry of Economy, including the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal. On foreign exchanges, the main Brazilian shares fell by almost 5%.
During his broadcast, Bolsonaro maintained his speech that the government will not break the spending ceiling and that new spending fits into the budget.
– And why do we seek to meet the spending ceiling? Because we don’t want an imbalance in Brazil’s finances. Unbalance comes, inflation explodes, everyone loses with it. There are people setting fires, firewood in the fire. Do you want to solve the problem in Brazil or do you want to overthrow the president? You who are adding fuel to the fire: say what you have to do. Maybe we have a good idea,” he said.
The budget space, however, was only created because of a change in spending ceiling rules. Allied to the postponement of the discharge of the court orders, the PEC opened a slack of R$ 83 billion in the 2022 Budget, which will allow the government to spend more in the election year. In addition, the proposal allows for an expenditure of up to R$15 billion outside the ceiling in 2021.
The changes will allow the payment of the new Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400. But they also make room for expenses with parliamentary amendments and other expenses.
Among these other expenses should also include an aid of R$ 400 to around 750,000 truck drivers. Concerned about the persistent increase in fuel prices, Bolsonaro wants to pay this amount to truck drivers to compensate for a new readjustment in the price of diesel.
According to the president, the amount paid for the program should be below R$ 4 billion per year. Commenting on the matter, Bolsonaro criticized “secretaries” and members of the economic team who would be against the project. The president, however, did not name Bruno Funchal or José Mauro Coelho, secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel at the Ministry of Mines and Energy.
—Now, there is a secretary, as sometimes happens when there is a minister, there is a secretary who wants to assert his will. So the minister made a decision: we are going to spend within the ceiling, because the reforms continue, we expect the administrative to continue, the tax ones to continue,” said Bolsonaro.