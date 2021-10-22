After rejecting increased spending, Bolsonaro mocks the market: ‘It gets nervous’

BRASILIA — Amid the stock market crash and the rise in the dollar in recent days, President Jair Bolsonaro mocked the market’s performance. Commenting on the proposal to offer payment of R$ 400 to around 750,000 truck drivers to compensate for the rise in fuel prices, Bolsonaro said that the market is “nervous” and said that there should be a new readjustment in fuel prices.

In recent days, the market has reacted with pessimism to the direction adopted by the government, which decided to change the spending ceiling rules to fund a benefit of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will succeed Bolsa Família from November .

— We have a way to overcome this crisis. Will there be new fuel adjustments? We certainly will. Why are we going to deny it then? We are looking for a solution, an aid of 400 reais that will be below R$ 4 billion per year, within the budget. Hence, the market is nervous. If you blow up Brazil’s economy, people in the market, you will be harmed too – said the president during a broadcast on his social networks.

The increase in spending for 2022 is seen by the market as a sign of weakening fiscal responsibility. This Thursday afternoon, the government made changes to the PEC dos Precatórios in order to open a space of R$ 83 billion in the budget, enough to pay the Auxílio Brasil.

The decision led to the resignation of four secretaries from the Ministry of Economy, including the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal. On foreign exchanges, the main Brazilian shares fell by almost 5%.

During his broadcast, Bolsonaro maintained his speech that the government will not break the spending ceiling and that new spending fits into the budget.

– And why do we seek to meet the spending ceiling? Because we don’t want an imbalance in Brazil’s finances. Unbalance comes, inflation explodes, everyone loses with it. There are people setting fires, firewood in the fire. Do you want to solve the problem in Brazil or do you want to overthrow the president? You who are adding fuel to the fire: say what you have to do. Maybe we have a good idea,” he said.





The Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, resigned in October 2021 shortly after the government announced the creation of Emergency Aid with part of the payments outside the spending ceiling, something he always said against Photo: Washington Costa / Ascom /ME The secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, resigned in October 2021 together with the special secretary Bruno Funchal, whom he succeeded to the position in the same year Photo: Aílton de Freitas / 20-12-2013 Gildenora Batista Dantas Milhomem, Deputy Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, also resigned from his position together with Funchal, in October 2021, alleging personal reasons, in the midst of the crisis opened by the Auxílio Brasil project with resources outside the spending ceiling Photo : Ministry of Economy / Reproduction The deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Cavalcanti de Araujo, also resigned from his post in October 2021 after the stampede caused by the plan to finance the social program Auxílio Brasil outside the spending ceiling Photo: Hoana Gonçalves / Agência O Globo Dissatisfied with the delay in sending the administrative reform to Congress, Paulo Uebel left the position of Special Secretary for Debureaucratization in August 2020 Photo: Fátima Meira / Agência O Globo After the crisis caused by the 2021 Budget sanction, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes decided to remove Waldery Rodrigues from the post of Special Secretary of Finance, on April 27th. The secretary informed that he had asked to leave in December Photo: Ascom / Edu Andrade/ME In the chair dance of the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Budget secretary, George Soares, also left the position. Photo: Agência Brasil The tax lawyer Vanessa Canado, special advisor to the Ministry of Economy focused on tax reform, resigned, but did not detail the reason for leaving Photo: Silvia Zamboni / Valor President of BB, André Brandão, handed over the position on March 18th. Brandão’s restructuring program displeased president Bolsonaro Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil The president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, leaves office on March 20, after displeasing Bolsonaro with fuel adjustments. He was nominated by Guedes Photo: AFP Unable to take several privatizations off the paper, Salim Mattar resigned as secretary of Privatization at the Ministry of Economy in August 2020 Photo: Amanda Perobelli / Reuters Rubem Novaes resigned from the presidency of Banco do Brasil in July 2020, after complaints about political pressure on the bank, whose privatization he defended Photo: Claudio Belli / Valor/14-2-2019 Former finance minister in the Dilma government, Joaquim Levy only held the position of BNDES president until June 2019, after public criticism from Bolsonaro, who wanted to open the bank’s “black box” Photo: Marcos Corrêa / PR/13-06 -2019 A strong name in public accounts and one of the creators of the spending ceiling, Mansueto Almeida left the command of the National Treasury and went to BTG Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters Marcos Cintra left the head of the Internal Revenue Service after insisting on the defense of a tax on financial transactions, along the lines of the former CPMF. A fixed idea by Guedes Photo: Leo Pinheiro / Valor/2016 Economist Marcos Troyjo changed the position of Special Secretary of Foreign Trade for the presidency of the New Development Bank, known as Banco dos Brics, as indicated by the Brazilian government. Photo: Carlos Ivan / Agência O Globo 23-10-2012 Caio Megale left the position of director at the Special Secretariat of Finance in July 2020. He was recently announced as the new chief economist at XP Investimentos Photo: Washington Costa / SEPEC/ME/15/01/2019

The budget space, however, was only created because of a change in spending ceiling rules. Allied to the postponement of the discharge of the court orders, the PEC opened a slack of R$ 83 billion in the 2022 Budget, which will allow the government to spend more in the election year. In addition, the proposal allows for an expenditure of up to R$15 billion outside the ceiling in 2021.

The changes will allow the payment of the new Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400. But they also make room for expenses with parliamentary amendments and other expenses.

Among these other expenses should also include an aid of R$ 400 to around 750,000 truck drivers. Concerned about the persistent increase in fuel prices, Bolsonaro wants to pay this amount to truck drivers to compensate for a new readjustment in the price of diesel.

According to the president, the amount paid for the program should be below R$ 4 billion per year. Commenting on the matter, Bolsonaro criticized “secretaries” and members of the economic team who would be against the project. The president, however, did not name Bruno Funchal or José Mauro Coelho, secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel at the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

—Now, there is a secretary, as sometimes happens when there is a minister, there is a secretary who wants to assert his will. So the minister made a decision: we are going to spend within the ceiling, because the reforms continue, we expect the administrative to continue, the tax ones to continue,” said Bolsonaro.