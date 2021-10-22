After renewing, Ansu Fati talks about inheriting shirt 10: “No one will match what Messi did” | spanish football

In a ceremony to make the renewal official with Barcelona, Ansu Fati again rejected suggestions that inheriting Lionel Messi’s No. 10 would cause him some sort of pressure. The 18-year-old jewel signed a new bond until 2027, and the severance pay is the highest in the history of the Catalan club : 1 billion euros (about R$ 6.3 billion), the same amount stipulated recently by our colleague Pedri.

Using the ’10’ is not pressure, but motivation. No one will match what Leo did. I have to go my own way. I don’t see the number, only what I can contribute — Ansu Fati, Barcelona forward

Ansu Fati renews with Barcelona until 2027 — Photo: Reuters

“I am very grateful to the club for having trusted me, along with the captains. It could have been used by another player, but I’m grateful. I was ready, because in Barça you must be prepared for everything – he added.

The young man, who is now part of the list of the 20 highest penalties in world football, did not hide that he received proposals from other clubs, but said that his desire was never to leave his home.

My dream has always been to succeed and keep growing here. I will work every day to improve as a person and as a player. I haven’t done anything yet, I have to keep working — Fati

Since moving up to the first team in 2019, the Argentinian star’s successor has scored 15 goals and six assists. If it weren’t for the serious knee injury that took him off the pitch for nearly ten months, the numbers could have been even better, but his talent is undeniable.

This Sunday, the Camp Nou, with full capacity of public, receives the ‘El Clasico’. Asked about the confrontation, the player adopted a sober tone, but believes that the home factor can be decisive.

— Playing a derby is a motivation, Real Madrid are our great rivals. I know the team will give everything for the victory. It’s true that we have to improve, but I trust the team. Let’s fight. And playing at home is a factor in our favor.