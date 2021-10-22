After scoring against Ceará, Deyverson declares to Palmeiras: “I can’t be ungrateful”

Last Wednesday night (20), the palm trees won the Ceará 2-1, at Castelão, in a match delayed by the 19th round of the Brazilian championship. It was redemption for a specific name: Deyverson. He came in at 21 minutes of the second half, in Luiz Adriano’s vacancy, and hit the net at 27, in a cross from Gustavo Scarpa.

In an interview with the program Tá Na Área, on SporTV, the shirt 16 said that the bad phase of Palmeiras was just a turbulence: “When you get on a plane, is there no turbulence? Palmeiras was in this phase of turmoil. There’s no way to be at the club and not have turmoil. The plane will rock. Palmeiras was going through the clouds, it’s going to settle up there and be fine”.

The striker still said he was grateful to the club, after a bad moment. He has gone 19 games without scoring a goal (the last time was on June 30, in the 2-1 victory over Internacional): “Palmeiras opened the doors for me, I can’t be ungrateful. I have to be grateful for everything you’ve done for me, even with some fans criticizing me, saying this or that”.

Deyverson cited the family to exemplify the downturn experienced in the 2021 season: “Don’t forget that under the player’s shirt there is a human being, who has a mother, father, wife, daughter, and family. If it doesn’t reach us, it’s reaching other people. Our family feels”, declared the striker of Palmeiras.

After beating Ceará, Verdão was ten points behind the leader Atlético-MG, who has a game in hand. The team returns to the field next Monday (25), when it faces Sport, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Lion is fighting at the bottom of the table.