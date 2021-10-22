After suffering 19 miscarriages, a woman gives birth to a 6.4 kg baby

Mother Cary Patonai gave birth to a 6.4 kg baby earlier this month in Arizona (USA). Finnley was born from a C-section when she was 38 weeks pregnant and already wears the clothes of a 6-9 month old baby.

In 30 years in the profession, the obstetricians who attended Cary said they had never seen a newborn so large. According to the newspaper “Daily Mail”, the hospital where he was born had to order special diapers because they didn’t have diapers big enough.

Soon after delivery, the baby had to be admitted to the NICU due to some respiratory problems. After eight days in hospital, the child was discharged and was able to join his parents and two older siblings.

“It was very difficult for me (visiting the ICU),” Cary told the US newspaper The Epoch Times. According to the woman, in the past 13 years, she has suffered 19 miscarriages. “Two of these miscarriages were pairs of twins, so it was very difficult,” Cary said in an interview with ABC15.

Cary’s other two children, named Devlen and Everett, were born with “normal” weights: 3.7 kg and 5 kg.

