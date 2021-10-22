After surgery, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega’s health status is updated

The presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega left his fans and admirers very worried by the information that he had been hospitalized this Wednesday (20), at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. The information was soon confirmed by the SBT staff, who explained that the comedian would undergo a catheterization. To everyone’s relief and joy, Carlos Alberto has already gone through the procedure and is doing well.

During the program “The afternoon is yours”, the presenter Sonia Abrão insisted on updating the health chart of the commander of the comedy “A Praça é Nossa”. According to the journalist, everything went well during the catheterization: “He’s already done it and everything went very well, everything very well. Now let’s wait for Carlos Alberto’s discharge. He got a scare and so did we, but everything is ok, thank God”.

Before announcing the end of the procedure, Sonia released a video uploaded by the comedian. Beside his wife, Carlos Alberto said he was about to undergo the procedure. The SBT presenter highlighted the friendship between him and the presenter of the program “A Tarde é Sua” and that, upon learning of her friend’s request, she didn’t think twice before sending a video to the daily attraction.

“In an hour I’ll be doing the catheterization. I already have everything here, but when Renata said it was you, I couldn’t say no. Forgive me my colleagues, but above professionalism, there is great respect and great friendship between the two of us. Now it’s not Carlos Alberto the artist who’s talking, it’s his friend Carlos Alberto… I’m going to sleep in a little while, it was a scare!”.

In response to inquiries made by the portal UOL, the press office of Silvio Santos’ station informed that the procedure was carried out around noon. As said by Sonia Abrão, the press office said that Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega “is resting in the room”. The statement also said that the test result had not yet been made available and revealed that the comedian should return to work next Monday (25).

Last Tuesday (19), Carlos Alberto started feeling bad during the recordings of the program “A Praça é Nossa” and, after undergoing tests at the Hospital Sírio Libanês, he was diagnosed with a mild arrhythmia. The recordings scheduled to take place this Wednesday (20) ended up being cancelled. However, they have already been resumed, even with the absence of the presenter.

In February, the presenter was admitted to the same hospital after contracting Covid-19. In April, he spoke about the symptoms and sequelae left by the disease: “I had Covid and thank God I had absolutely nothing. I had a fever of 37.5 for two days. And it gave me sequels. I’m very forgetful, I get tired and my eyesight has diminished a little bit. The feeling I get is that I need to change degrees, the lenses”.