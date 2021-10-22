After taking over the Congress, Centrão now rules the Ministry of Economy

posted on 10/22/2021 5:55 AM / updated on 10/22/2021 5:56 AM



Alongside Bolsonaro, Arthur Lira and Ciro Nogueira: the two are the chiefs of the party bloc – (credit: Marcos Correa/PR)

After taking control of the government’s articulations with Congress, the Centrão shows signs that it also maintains influence in the decisions of the Ministry of Economy. The incumbent, Paulo Guedes, has left aside the liberal booklet and adhered to the political interests of the chiefs of the parties that support the Planalto. Without delivering what he promised, and even more worn out after the case of his offshore in a tax haven, the economist no longer has the same prominence of the times of superminister.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who suffers from the worst popularity ratings of the term, was convinced by the Centrão allies that, if nothing significant is done in the social area, the chances of him reaching the second round of the dispute for re-election in 2022 could be reduced. even further away than the latest polls. In these conversations, the main interlocutors are the ministers of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), and the Secretary of Government, Flávia Arruda (PL), in addition to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The government is running out of time to resolve the fiscal impasse surrounding Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família. The last emergency aid deposits will be made this month. Pressured by the circumstances and by the Centrão, Guedes admitted that he would ask for a “license” to spend on the new program outside the constitutional rule that prevents the Union’s spending from increasing above inflation.

The minister confirmed that the Brazilian Aid will be R$ 400 and that part of the expenses with the new social policy, around R$ 30 billion, should be made outside the spending ceiling until December 2022. Initially, the idea of ​​the economic team was that the value of the benefit was R$ 300, but, also due to pressure from the Centrão, Guedes agreed to increase it, even without defining a source of funds to fund the program.

The Minister of Economy is betting that the way to make the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid feasible will be decided by the rapporteur of the PEC of precatório, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB). He has also complained about the Senate’s delay in voting on income tax reform, another alternative to guarantee the program’s funding.

The market reacted badly to the turn of Guedes, who, in a not-so-distant past, even picked a fight with ministers he called “breakthrough”, among which, the Regional Development, Rogério Marinho. The dollar closed at its highest since April 14, and the Ibovespa, with the lowest score since November 23, 2020.

Stampede

The Ministry of Economy’s own team disapproved of the easing of fiscal policy proposed by Guedes. Yesterday, four of them resigned, including the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt.

Guedes has also been the target of criticism from those who point to populism in the idea of ​​boosting the value of Auxílio Brasil only until the end of 2022, an election year. The minister has argued that the “licence” to spend above the ceiling would be temporary, necessary, according to him, to serve the most vulnerable families affected by inflation.

The Centrão has also set the pace for releasing resources from parliamentary amendments. The total approved for this year is R$ 33.8 billion, which includes R$ 16.8 billion related to the amendments made by the General Rapporteur of the Federal Budget in Congress, also called RP9. Contrary to what happens with individual and bench parliamentary amendments, in the rapporteur’s amendments there is no transparency on the indications of funds, and agreements are signed between the top of Congress and the Executive, favoring a few parliamentarians. In this way, it is more difficult to monitor whether the money is being well spent or whether there was a bargain in exchange for political support, for example.