After trying to play Round 6 game, children go to hospital

Pedagogues, psychologists and even the author of the series have already warned about the inadequacy of Netflix’s Round 6 for children. But it’s no use, the 16-year-old series is the most watched on the streaming platform.

Now, the warning makes more sense when news emerges that a group of five children was taken to a hospital in France after being crushed by older students who were trying to reproduce one of the games shown in Round 6. The information is from the newspaper Le Parisien .

According to the publication, which did not say which of the games was played, sixth graders surprised a group of 3rd graders in a narrow hallway. The situation occurred on October 13, when the minors were seen by doctors. According to Le Parisien, the situation “got out of hand” during the alleged prank, which made the conflict violent. George-Sand College, where the episode took place, confirmed that it had initiated three expulsion processes against the students who started the simulation of the series.

The South Korean series Round 6 has become the most watched series in Netflix history. With financial problems, the characters risk their own lives to complete challenges, which result in violent situations, in search of a cash prize.

Watch the trailer: