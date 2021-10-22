After two marriages, Leilane Neubarth is surprised to date a woman · TV News

At 62, Leilane Neubarth spoke openly about what it was like to start a relationship with Gaia Maria after having two marriages to men in the past. “I never imagined that I would fall in love with a woman,” stated the GloboNews journalist.

“Some people told me: ‘Oh, so you were always gay and you were unhappy because you were married to a man.’ No! I was happy with my sex life, love life, marriage. But then I broke up and suddenly, things started to happen and this other emotion emerged, another feeling, another attraction that I had never thought of,” explained the veteran in an interview with Veja magazine published this Thursday (21).

People ask me: ‘Have you never had a hard-on in a woman?’ No, it didn’t. I think it was something that came at a time when I was prioritizing loving delicacy and harmony. So, since then, I’ve been having homosexual relationships.

The journalist was married twice and had two children, one in each marriage. According to her, it was at an advanced age that she discovered her interest in people of the same gender. “Something totally unexpected happened: at 52, I fell in love with a woman,” he said.

Leilane also talked about his girlfriend, Gaia Maria, with whom he has been in a relationship for about a year. “Very, very happy. But if you ask me ‘Will it be like this all your life?’, I don’t know. I stopped making plans, because the plan that doesn’t materialize frustrates us. No plans, no frustrations”, revealed the presenter .

In the interview she also talked about her new project, O Tempo que a Gente Tem. The program directed by Susanna Lira is shown on Wednesdays on the GNT pay channel. In it, the journalist receives famous and anonymous guests for interviews focused on the public over 50 years old.

“This audience, of which I am a part, is not represented on television and in advertising. Ironically, the 50+ audience is the one that most watches television and many are retired, with time and purchasing power to consume,” stated the presenter.

Check out an excerpt from the talk show in the video below.