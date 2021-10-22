After years of destructive idleness, Bolsonaro breaks the roof, causes more inflation and risks recession – 10/21/2021 – Vinicius Torres Freire

The price of your food, gasoline or diesel will increase even more because of the latest nonsense by Jair Bolsonaro, Paulo Guedes and their friends in the center. But that can still be little disgrace. These people are ordering a recession for 2022: even higher interest rates (11% Selic, 12%?), more hunger, few jobs. Very difficult to grow beyond 1%, with a lot of luck. In practice, in per capita income (GDP), it is zero growth or almost that.

Bolsonaro’s ignorance, incompetence, perversity, and destructive idleness created a situation almost impossible to resolve without serious collateral damage. It is necessary to give some minimum income to people who are chronically very poor or who have fallen into misery because of the alternation of recession and stagnation in which we have lived since 2015, made worse, of course, by the epidemic. An even more difficult problem for an indebted government in a country that does not grow, with unruly creditors.

What has Bolsonaro done so far? Let the thing explode. He invented a last-minute workaround, a trick drawn “on his knees”, to say the least. For the money’s owners, who are also the bulk of the government’s creditors, this is a sign that the public debt will grow without limit.

A result of this turmoil is visible, for example, on the Ibovespa, which plummets. The mention of Ibovespa is just an example to provoke. If the reader thinks that this fall is a matter only for those who have money in shares, she is wrong. This is just one aspect of a fundamental problem, a distrust of the country’s future growth and the government’s ability to pay its debt without inflation. In other words, it is a problem of discredit: lack of credit, which translates into charging higher interest rates to finance the government and everything else in the country, in addition to the flight of money (more expensive dollar). Rising interest means a general devaluation of assets.

The problem has been evident since 2020. In August of last year, with popularity on the rise, Bolsonaro dropped the subject. From March 2020 to September 2021, he dedicated himself to promoting the coup, to aggravate the slaughter of the epidemic and its reactionary or imbecile manias (guns, niobium, wild traffic, Cancun in Angra dos Reis, etc.).

With the popularity at the lowest point and without anything to present in the electoral campaign, he now decided to kick the stick off the spending ceiling. As is known, this is the federal government’s expenditure limit, enshrined in the Constitution in 2016. Since 2017, the budgeted expenditure for a certain year can only be readjusted by the previous year’s inflation (more precisely, by the 12-month accumulated inflation until the month of June of the previous year).

Under the Constitution, the ceiling readjustment rule could be revised in 2026. In practice, any government could propose a revision whenever it wanted, as long as it had votes in Congress. The biggest issue was to manage the reaction of public debt creditors and investors in general in the country.

Bolsonaro and Guedes should propose a change in the formula for readjusting the increase in expenses. The adjustment calculation dates and the different indexes that index public expenditure actually cause problems. In theory, it would be a reasonable idea. In this case, it is just a casuistry, improvised so that the spending limit can be increased in the 2022 election year. A sufficient increase to pay for the deteriorated replacement of Bolsa Família, the “Auxílio Brasil”, and the parochial amendments of the parliamentarians, without that cuts be made elsewhere in the Budget.

In addition to the cap, the government must invent a moratorium (provisional default) on part of what it owes in court orders in 2022. It must stop paying some R$ 50 billion of the nearly R$ 90 billion in next year’s bill.

Is it possible to cut other expenses in the budget? It’s almost impossible. Aside from obligatory expenses, there is almost nothing left to cut, unless the government is paralyzed in several sectors. Science and technology are at a premium, the investment rate (in works, equipment, etc.) is the minimum in decades, etc. There are leftovers to cut spending on Social Security, welfare benefits and salaries, in general about 90% of federal spending.

It would be possible to change the spending ceiling, in a studied and organized way. With the epidemic, the roof was finally unviable, even if it was not broken. That change would make a big fuss anyway. But done competently and credibly, accompanied by other major changes in the economy and the collection of (more) taxes, perhaps it would pass without crippling damage. None of this has happened or will happen, as the government is incompetent as an executive, guided as it is by the tyranny project of a perverse ignorant, and incapable in politics. Guedes, in addition to being incapable, has now been reduced to a club by the center, which took over the government for good, as Bolsonaro needs to pay the bill to avoid impeachment.

The spending ceiling has been especially shaken since 2019, when Bolsonaro, for example, found a lot of money for the Navy to make warships. Since it was invented, a sensible consideration of Brazilian economy, politics and society would say that it was unfeasible.

Why, by the way, is there a need to have a spending ceiling? Since 2014, the federal government spends more than it collects, even excluding interest expenses on the debt, which grows without limit. Without being able to immediately cut expenses in order to have a surplus and, thus, avoid the uncontrolled rise in debt, the ceiling solution was invented. The expense would stop going up. With the country growing and with some increase in revenue, both the deficit and the federal expenditure would decrease (in relation to GDP, to the size of the economy). It would be a gradual transition to surplus and debt growth control. It was a kind of “moratorium” on surpluses.

Did not work. The country did not grow even before the epidemic. Mandatory expenses continued to increase, as expected etc. Even worse, the “liberal” power bloc, in charge since 2016, ended up in the hands of Bolsonaro, who will just blow up the whole thing.

Will everything explode at once? No. It will be a slow downfall, with more gasps of pain, with many sequels. Congratulations to liberals and “reform”-friendly entrepreneurs (those good for the pocket).​ ​