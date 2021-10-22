Agatha Moreira says hair is falling out

Agatha Moreira returned as Giovanna in “Secret Truths 2” (Globoplay) with a very different look: short hair in a platinum blond shade. Despite being successful with the new look, she admits that it is very difficult to maintain the look.

“There’s no way to maintain it, it’s going to fall in one piece. It’s already falling. There’s nothing to do. It’s been lasting well, longer than we imagined. No matter how careful you are, there are things that go beyond our care”, said the actress in an interview with “Extra”.

Agatha explains that the problem is the need to retouch the hair root constantly.

It has to have the continuity of the soap opera, it requires retouching all the time. When a person has a hair like that, it won’t be retouched every 15 days. Is different. Retouches all the time. It’s a lot of work. He thinks it takes work and multiplies it by 30. It’s very difficult. But I had no question of adapting or getting used to it. As soon as I did, I loved it. It felt like I had this hair for a long time. Agatha Moreira.

She also commented that she was afraid to radicalize her appearance to live the character. “Of course, when you get the news, you get desperate. Will it be good? Oh, my God in heaven. The two wonderful characterizers, who I already knew, soothed me,” he commented.